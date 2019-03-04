Surface Oncology to Present at the 39th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Jeff Goater, chief executive officer, will provide a corporate update at the 39th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, March 11th, 2019 at 3:30PM EDT at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, in Boston, MA.



The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company's presentations will be accessible from the Company's investor relations website, investors.surfaceoncology.com.

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment with lead programs targeting CD73, CD39, IL-27 and CD47. Surface's novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. The company has a pipeline of seven novel immunotherapies and a strategic collaboration with Novartis focused on NZV930 (CD73) and potentially one additional undisclosed program. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com

