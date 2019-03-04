Constellation Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jessica Christo as Chief Product Development Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced that Jessica Christo has been appointed Chief Product Development Officer.



Ms. Christo brings to Constellation 25 years of product development experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, she was Senior Vice President of Development Operations at Verastem Oncology, where she was responsible for clinical operations, data management, biostatistics, medical writing, safety, regulatory affairs, program planning and management, and translational medicine. While at Verastem, she contributed to the recent approval of COPIKTRATM. Prior to Verastem, she held positions of increasing responsibility in clinical operations and program management at X4 Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, Fresenius Biotech, Taris Biomedical, and CombinatoRx. Earlier in her career she was a biostatistician at several pharmaceutical/medical device companies, notably Millennium Pharmaceuticals, where she contributed to the development and approval of VELCADE®. She holds an M.A. in statistics from Texas Tech University.

"I'm excited to be joining Constellation and its world-class R&D organization," said Ms. Christo. "With two compelling programs in Phase 2 trials, I look forward to working with the Constellation team to bring these new medicines to cancer patients."

"Jessica's extensive drug development experience will be very helpful as we advance toward key data readouts for both CPI-0610 and CPI-1205 in 2019 and transition into a late-stage oncology development company," said Jigar Raythatha, President and Chief Executive Officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the EZH2 inhibitors CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other cancers as well as the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.

