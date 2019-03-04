Orchard Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference on March 11, 2019
BOSTON and LONDON, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX), a leading commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through innovative gene therapies, today announced that the company will present at the Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:10 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "News & Events" in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at orchard-tx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Orchard website following the presentation.
About Orchard
Orchard Therapeutics is a fully integrated commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through innovative gene therapies.
Orchard's portfolio of autologous, ex vivo, hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies includes Strimvelis, the first such treatment approved by the European Medicines Agency for severe combined immune deficiency due to adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). Additional programs for neurometabolic disorders, primary immune deficiencies and hemoglobinopathies include three advanced registrational studies for metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), ADA-SCID and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS), clinical programs for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease (X-CGD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDBT), as well as an extensive preclinical pipeline.
Orchard currently has offices in the U.K. and the U.S., including London, San Francisco and Boston.
Contacts
Corporate & Investor contact
Renee Leck
Director, Investor Relations
Orchard Therapeutics
+1 862-242-0764
Renee.Leck@orchard-tx.com
Media contact
Allison Blum, Ph.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
+1 516-655-0842
Allison@lifescipublicrelations.com