G1 Therapeutics to Present at Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will present a company overview at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, March 11, at 2:50 p.m. ET at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.



To access the live webcast presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations page of the company's website: www.g1therapeutics.com. The webcast will be archived on the same page for 90 days following the event.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs, trilaciclib , lerociclib and G1T48 , that are designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes across multiple oncology indications.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.