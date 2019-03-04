Zafgen, Inc. Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Industry Veteran Priya Singhal as Head of Research and Development

BOSTON, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Priya Singhal, M.D., M.P.H., as Head of Research and Development. Dr. Singhal brings more than a decade of experience as a senior drug development executive and several years of experience as a clinician to her role at Zafgen, where she will lead and oversee the Company's research, clinical and manufacturing strategy and implementation. She will also serve as a key member of the executive team supporting overall business strategy.



Dr. Singhal joins Zafgen most recently from Biogen, where she was concurrently the Senior Vice President and the Global Head of Safety and Benefit Risk Management (SABR) and the Interim Global Co-lead and Senior Vice President of Global Development.

"Priya is a seasoned and exceptional industry leader, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Zafgen to support the development of second-generation MetAP2 therapies for patients with complex metabolic disorders," said Jeffrey Hatfield, Chief Executive Officer of Zafgen. "Her extensive experience leading strategy around innovative, first-in-class development programs includes driving critical nonclinical and clinical decisions and regulatory interactions. This expertise, combined with a genuine passion for transforming the lives of patients through therapeutic innovation, aligns perfectly with and supports the mission, vision and growth of Zafgen. I look forward to building a partnership with her and working together to create value for investors and patients."

During her tenure at Biogen, Dr. Singhal led the worldwide benefit-risk strategy for the Biogen portfolio as well as for the filings and approvals of six products, including Tecfidera and Spinraza. She also contributed to Biogen's overall R&D strategy and drug development plans, chaired safety governance for the entire portfolio, and led numerous successful portfolio and product interactions with regulators worldwide.

"Throughout my career I have been drawn to opportunities to lead translation from new scientific insights into safe and effective treatments that make a difference for patients and their families," said Dr. Singhal. "Zafgen is highly scientific and patient-centric in its approach. I am excited to collaborate with this dedicated team and bring my experience across the drug development life cycle to guide the R&D strategy and realize the full potential of this pathway."

Prior to Biogen, Dr. Singhal held roles of increasing seniority at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, including VP, Medical Affairs, where she led strategy and educational efforts across all Vertex programs including the company's hepatitis C (HCV) and cystic fibrosis portfolios. She led benefit-risk for the HCV portfolio and represented Vertex at the FDA Advisory Committee for Incivek that resulted in an 18-0 positive vote. Previously, Dr. Singhal also led benefit-risk for Velcade and two compounds in the development portfolio at Millennium Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Singhal earned her M.P.H. at Harvard School of Public Health and M.D. (internal medicine) from the University of Mumbai. She is a frequent, invited speaker at pharmaceutical and biotechnology conferences and is actively engaged in national and international educational programs about drug development.

About Zafgen

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary MetAP2 biology platform to develop novel therapies for patients affected by complex metabolic diseases. Zafgen has pioneered the study of MetAP2 inhibitors in both common and rare metabolic disorders and is currently advancing programs for type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome and liver diseases. Learn more at www.zafgen.com .

