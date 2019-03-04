Market Overview

Trevena to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on March 13, 2019

Globe Newswire  
March 04, 2019 7:00am   Comments
CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new and innovative treatment options for patients in pain, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community on Wednesday, March 13th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO, Mark Demitrack, SVP and Chief Medical Officer, and John Hamill, VP of Finance.

What:
 		 Trevena Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call
Date:

 Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Time:

 8:00 a.m. ET
Live Call: Toll-Free: (855) 465-0180
International: (484) 756-4313
 
Webcast:
 		 investors.trevena.com
Replay:
 		 Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056 
International: (404) 537-3406 
Conference ID: 3496246
(Available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 27, 2019)

About Trevena
Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new and innovative treatment options for patients in pain. The Company has three novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates, including IV oliceridine, for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in hospitals, TRV250 for the treatment of acute migraine, and TRV734 for pain and/or management of opioid dependence. In its preclinical programs, Trevena is evaluating a set of novel S1P receptor modulators that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to managing chronic pain.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto / Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phone: 212-896-1254 / 212-896-1267
Email: IR@trevena.com  

Company Contact:
Bob Yoder, SVP and Chief Business Officer
Trevena, Inc.
Phone: 610-354-8840

