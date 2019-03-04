Trevena to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on March 13, 2019

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new and innovative treatment options for patients in pain, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community on Wednesday, March 13th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO, Mark Demitrack, SVP and Chief Medical Officer, and John Hamill, VP of Finance.

What:

Trevena Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call Date:



Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Time:



8:00 a.m. ET Live Call: Toll-Free: (855) 465-0180

International: (484) 756-4313

Webcast:

investors.trevena.com Replay:

Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 3496246

(Available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 27, 2019)

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new and innovative treatment options for patients in pain. The Company has three novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates, including IV oliceridine, for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in hospitals, TRV250 for the treatment of acute migraine, and TRV734 for pain and/or management of opioid dependence. In its preclinical programs, Trevena is evaluating a set of novel S1P receptor modulators that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to managing chronic pain.

