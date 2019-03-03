Get Answers to Your Dermatology Questions with a New Series from Excelin Medical Spa

APPLETON, Wis., March 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the understanding that most people who want to make a change to their appearance don't actually know what treatment would be best, the Excelin Medical Spa team launched a series of fun, informational events led by Dr. Victoria Negrete, the practice's board-certified dermatologist. Appleton, WI , area women and men who want to find out more about everything from fat reduction to wrinkles are invited to attend an upcoming workshop.



Wednesday, March 6, is "CoolSculpting®: Like It, Love It, Gotta Have It," scheduled in honor of Excelin Medical Spa nearing its 1,000th CoolSculpting treatment. In addition to explaining how CoolSculpting® works and what regions of the body it can treat, the all-day event will feature three ways to save on treatments: VIP package pricing, $100 off per invited friend who buys a package, and further savings available only to attendees, including an additional up to $500 off.

One guest who purchases a CoolSculpting® package will also be selected to receive dinner for two and two tickets to the March 9 Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra concert.

As an additional opportunity, Excelin Medical Spa will price all BOTOX ® treatments at $10 per unit on the day of the event.

Thursday, March 28, features two sessions, one at 11:30 a.m. and one at 5 p.m. Both will be on the same topic: "Fine Lines, Wrinkles, and Texture, Oh MY!" These meetings will go over what causes the various wrinkles that form with age , as well as which treatments are best suited for smoothing them out.

For instance, while some lines appear due to collagen loss in aging skin, others develop as underlying muscles contract repeatedly for years. Different causes call for different solutions.

Future planned event topics include Skin Care 101, Budget Beauty, Lifting and Tightening Treatment Options, and Treating Discoloration.

Excelin Medical Spa's mission for these events is to help anyone worried about their appearance to have their concerns addressed from a variety of angles—keeping in mind the fact that budgets can vary considerably from person to person.

Previous topics covered at an Excelin Medical Spa educational session included options for treating lingering signs of acne —from discoloration to deep scars—and strategies for getting the exact desired amount of hair, whether by removing it from areas where it isn't wanted or growing it in places where it is.