Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Uxin, Avon, Bristow, and Molson Coors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Class Period: Securities pursuant to and/or traceable to Uxin's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on or about June 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) the company was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, the company would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, the company's 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 - August 2, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Avon was engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil, its largest market; (2) its specific credit terms in Brazil; (3) Avon failed to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil; and (4) as a result of these concealments, Avon stock was trading at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period.

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) that, as a result, the company could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) that, as a result, the company was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) that, as a result, the company had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) that there was a material weakness in the company's internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)

Class Period: February 14, 2017 - February 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants misstated Molson's financial condition in filings with the SEC, while falsely representing that Molson's financial statements complied with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and that its internal controls were effective.

