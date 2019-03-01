Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ConAgra Brands, Inc. ("ConAgra" or the "Company") (NYSE:CAG) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of ConAgra between June 27, 2018 through December 19, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or traceable to Conagra's secondary public offering commenced on or about October 9, 2018 ("SPO"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges ConAgra announced the acquisition of Pinnacle in June 2018. At the time of the transaction, ConAgra represented the merger as a synergetic combination that would enhance its multi-year transformation plan and expand its presence and capabilities in its most strategic categories. In order to finance the pending acquisition, ConAgra effectuated a secondary public offering priced at $35.25 per share and received approximately $612 million in net proceeds. Less than two months later, ConAgra disclosed Pinnacle's subpar performance, and revealed that Pinnacle's three leading brands were facing challenges due to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps. As a result of the disclosure, Conagra's stock price fell $4.81 per share to $24.28. On the next trading day, Conagra's stock declined an additional $2.13 per share. In just three trading sessions, Conagra stock declined $8.13 or 30%, to close at $20.96 on December 24, 2018.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 23, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

