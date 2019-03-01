Market Overview

Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

Globe Newswire  
March 01, 2019 5:02pm   Comments
TORONTO, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX:FFH) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date
Series C 0.286125  March 29, 2019  March 15, 2019
Series D 0.29311  March 28, 2019
Series E 0.18188  March 29, 2019
Series F 0.23344  March 28, 2019
Series G 0.207375  March 29, 2019
Series H 0.25755  March 28, 2019
Series I 0.23175  March 29, 2019
Series J 0.27503  March 28, 2019
Series K 0.291938  March 29, 2019
Series M 0.296875  March 29, 2019

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 29, 2019 to June 27, 2019 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares.  The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$)
Series D  1.20470 4.83202 0.30117
Series F  0.95787 3.84202 0.23947
Series H  1.05760 4.24202 0.26440
Series J  1.12990 4.53202 0.28248

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941

