Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

TORONTO, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX:FFH) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:



Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.286125 March 29, 2019 March 15, 2019 Series D 0.29311 March 28, 2019 Series E 0.18188 March 29, 2019 Series F 0.23344 March 28, 2019 Series G 0.207375 March 29, 2019 Series H 0.25755 March 28, 2019 Series I 0.23175 March 29, 2019 Series J 0.27503 March 28, 2019 Series K 0.291938 March 29, 2019 Series M 0.296875 March 29, 2019

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 29, 2019 to June 27, 2019 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series D 1.20470 4.83202 0.30117 Series F 0.95787 3.84202 0.23947 Series H 1.05760 4.24202 0.26440 Series J 1.12990 4.53202 0.28248

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941