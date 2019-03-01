Avtec Demonstrates Successful Wireline Integration with Motorola's Project 25 Trunked Radio System: Open Standards Allow LMR Subscribers to Effectively Orchestrate Their Missions

LEXINGTON, S.C., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avtec Inc., the leading independent provider of technology and services to help clients orchestrate their missions, and Motorola Solutions, a global leader in mission-critical communications products, services and solutions, demonstrated their joint commitment to open standards by successfully completing wireline connectivity testing between Avtec's Scout™ console subsystem and the Motorola Astro® 25 digital trunked radio system. The testing was completed on Feb. 20, 2019, at the Motorola Test Laboratory in Schaumburg, Ill. Among the features verified were AES encryption; group, unit, and emergency calls; unit alerts; and console over subscriber priority. The testing results are available from the PTIG website: http://www.project25.org .



Avtec is the first vendor to complete the Project 25 Technology Interest Group (PTIG) Inter RF Subsystem Interface (ISSI)/Console Subsystem Interface (CSSI) Non-Compliance Assessment Program (CAP) interoperability test. Developed as a suite of standards for digital communications, the P25 standard promotes interoperable communications between Land Mobile Radio (LMR) vendors and facilitates mission orchestration between jurisdictions and agencies.

"The success of the CSSI testing demonstrates Avtec's ongoing commitment to the open standards that allow thousands of LMR subscribers nationwide to orchestrate their missions and make informed decisions when responding to emergency situations," said Avtec's Senior Director of Product Management John Locatelli. "Mission orchestrators need to feel confident that their dispatch communications will be clear and reliable—whether they are working from their main command center or from a mobile unit rolling into a neighboring locality."

Through their commercial partnership, Avtec and Motorola Solutions will continue to provide clients the proven solutions that meet the demands of mission-critical environments now and in the future.

Representatives from Avtec and PTIG will be participating in panel discussions and technology sessions during the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) that will be held in Las Vegas March 4 -March 8, 2019. Visit Avtec booth #1761 and PTIG booth #2761 for additional information.

About Avtec, Inc.

Avtec's technology and services help public safety, business, energy, transportation, and government organizations orchestrate their missions. Dispatchers at major airlines, utilities, railroads, and public safety agencies have been using Avtec products and services to orchestrate their critical missions since 1979, with thousands of systems installed. Visit www.avtecinc.com to learn more.

About PTIG

The purpose of the Project 25 Technology Interest Group (PTIG) is to promote the success of Project 25 and educate interested parties on the benefits that the standard offers. PTIG's mission is to advance the design, manufacture, evolution, and effective use of technologies defined in the P25 standardization process.

Contact:

Tiffany Rushton, Director of Marketing Communications

Email: Media@avtecinc.com

Phone: (803) 358-3435