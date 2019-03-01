Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Names Nelda Luce Blair as Advisor to the Board of Directors

CONROE, Texas, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) (the "Company" or "Spirit"), the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, SSB, today announced that it has named Nelda Luce Blair as an advisor to the Board of Directors effective immediately.



Dean O. Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very pleased to have Ms. Blair become an advisor to Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Spirit of Texas Bank and look forward to her many contributions. Nelda is a fifth-generation Texan, a triple board-certified attorney, owner of The Blair Law Firm and is very involved in numerous high-profile state and community boards, foundations and committees, including serving on the current Board of Regents at Stephen F. Austin State University. She embodies the Spirit of Texas in her daily life and I am confident that she will add valuable insights and perspectives to our Board."

Ms. Blair's legal and professional experience include: President/Owner of The Blair Law Firm since 1987; a legal consultant, local counsel, government liaison, and expert witness; fund raising campaigns for educational awareness; periodic legal commentator on FOXNews, CNN, MSNBC, Court TV, Houston FOX 26. Prior to 1987, her career activities included stints at the Montgomery County Attorney's Office Prosecutor for Specialized Real Estate Division and legal advisor and liaison for the Commissioners Court/Tax Assessor; associate attorney at Hope & Mayes Holbrook; and associate attorney at Kaufman & Becker. Ms. Blair received her J.D. from University of Houston Law Center in 1983 after receiving her B.A. (Pre-Law, Economics, Sociology) from Baylor University in 1980.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, SSB, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit operates in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and Bryan College Station metropolitan areas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Contacts: