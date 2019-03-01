Maxar Technologies Inc. Reminder: Pawar Reminds of Important March 15, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action – MAXR

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) from March 29, 2018 through January 7, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important March 15, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Maxar investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the Maxar class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/maxar-technologies-ltd/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (2) Maxar's highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (3) as a result, Maxar's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

