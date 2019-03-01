CyberX to Present on OT Cybersecurity and IT/OT Convergence at AGC's 15th Annual Information Security Conference

BOSTON, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberX , the IIoT and industrial control system (ICS) security company, today announced that it has been invited to share its insights on the state of Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity at AGC Partners' 2019 Information Security & Broader Technology Growth Conference .



The session will address a rapidly growing imperative for industrial and critical infrastructure organizations. On one hand, digital transformation and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are unlocking new levels of productivity, helping organizations improve safety, increase output, and maximize revenue. At the same time, digitalization is driving deployment of billions of IIoT devices and increased connectivity between IT and OT networks, increasing the attack surface and risk of costly downtime and dangerous cyber-physical safety incidents.

CyberX was recently recognized by Gartner in a report titled "Competitive Landscape: Operational Technology Security."1 In the report, Gartner predicts that OT security spending will grow at a CAGR of 45.7 percent through 2022, with the highest annual growth percentage occurring in 2019 and 2020.

Founded in 2013 by military cyber experts with a proven track record of defending critical infrastructure from nation-state attacks, CyberX is the only industrial cybersecurity company to have been awarded a patent for its innovative, ICS-aware threat detection analytics and machine learning technology . Purpose-built for the specialized protocols and devices of OT environments, CyberX's agentless platform enables organizations to continuously auto-discover unmanaged IIoT devices and monitor their OT networks for destructive cyberattacks such as WannaCry, NotPetya, and TRITON.

Additionally, by integrating with customers' existing IT security stacks (Splunk, IBM Security, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, RSA NetWitness, ServiceNow, etc.), CyberX enables organizations to more effectively manage OT risk and leverage scarce security personnel across both IT and OT.

At the AGC conference, CyberX will discuss the evolution of the market and the rapid growth in adoption of its technology, including by some of the world's largest and most demanding industrial enterprises.

WHAT: Critical Infrastructure Panel on OT Cybersecurity and IT/OT Convergence, moderated by Joseph Dews, Partner, AGC Partners WHEN: Monday, March 4th from 8:15am-9:00am PST WHERE: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Ballroom Level WHO: Phil Neray, CyberX VP of Industrial Cybersecurity. Prior to joining CyberX in 2016, Mr. Neray held executive roles in enterprise security firms including IBM Security/Q1 Labs, Guardium, Veracode, and Symantec.

CyberX delivers the only industrial cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing ICS and IIoT risk and preventing costly production outages, safety failures, environmental incidents, and theft of sensitive intellectual property.

Notable CyberX customers include 2 of the top 5 US energy providers; a top 5 global pharmaceutical company; a top 5 US chemical company; and national electric and gas utilities across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Strategic partners include industry leaders such as Palo Alto Networks, IBM Security, Splunk, Optiv Security, McAfee, DXC Technology, and Deutsche-Telekom/T-Systems. For more information visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.

