Logan Boulet's Parents, Toby & Bernadine Boulet, to Launch GREEN SHIRT DAY In Honour of "Logan Boulet Effect" and Organ Donation Awareness

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toby and Bernadine Boulet will be hosting a Press Conference at Lethbridge City Hall, Lethbridge, AB to launch the inaugural Green Shirt Day, in memoriam and in honour of their son Logan Boulet and all of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims and survivors. They will address the vision, support for, and importance of Green Shirt Day, as well as the impact his death had on the organ donation community and on organ donor registration across Canada.



The increase in organ donor registration was recognized almost immediately after the news of Logan's passing and when it became known that he donated his 6 organs, on April 7th, 2018, the day following the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan. The unprecedented increase in nearly 100,000 donor registrations across the country shortly thereafter, become known as the "Logan Boulet Effect."

The objective of Green Shirt Day, which will be held on April 7 th , each year , is to honour and remember Logan and his generosity, and to continue to raise awareness for the importance of organ donor registration in Canada. Although numbers have improved from 20% to 23% of Canadians being registered, statistics also show that 90% of Canadians actually favour organ donor registration. Therefore, there is room for improvement and the Boulets work diligently to spread Logan's message that organ donation is important, after he was inspired by one of his coaches who also donated his organs, Ric Suggit and now we all continue to be inspired by this young man and his legacy.

Come out to learn more about Green Shirt Day, organ donation and help spread the word about how Canadians might participate on April 7, 2019. Other representatives in attendance will include, Canadian Blood Services, who in partnership with Canada's Organ and Tissue Donation Community supports public education and awareness about organ donation, and the Canadian Transplant Association, a resource community partner for post-transplant recipients, donors and donor families.