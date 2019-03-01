CPS Technologies Corporation to Exhibit at iMAPS Device Packaging and the Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition

NORTON, Mass., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH), a world leader in combining metals and ceramics to improve performance and reliability of applications in a variety of electrical system applications, is pleased to announce our attendance and exhibition at the iMAPS International Conference and Exhibition on Device Packaging (DPC) on March 4-7, 2019 and the Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC) on March 17-21, 2019.



The 15th Annual Device Packaging Conference (DPC) will be held in Fountain Hills, Arizona. The conference is a major forum for the exchange of knowledge and provides numerous technical, social and networking opportunities for meeting leading experts in this packaging field. Please visit the CPS technical sales specialists at Booth #59.

APEC's high-quality program addresses a broad range of topics in the use, design, manufacturing, and marketing of power electronics equipment. This year, APEC is being held at the Anaheim Convention Center and CPS technical sales specialists will be hosting Booth #556.

Let our specialists help you solve your toughest thermal challenges with our advanced materials solutions.

About CPS Technologies Corporation:

CPS is a global leader in producing metal-matrix composite components used to improve the reliability and performance of various electrical systems. CPS products are used in motor controllers for hybrid and electric vehicles, high-speed trains, subway cars and wind turbines, as well as heat spreaders in internet switches, routers and high-performance microprocessors. CPS HybridTech Armor® products are also used to defeat the most advanced threats to ground, airborne and naval platforms.

CPS Technologies Corporation

Ralph Norwood, Chief Financial Officer

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766

Telephone: (508) 222-0614

Web Site: www.alsic.com