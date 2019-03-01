Crawford® to Present During 23rd Annual Insurance Industry Conference

ATLANTA, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® (www.crawco.com) (NYSE:CRD) (NYSE:CRD), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, today announced that Crawford President & CEO, Harsha V. Agadi, and Crawford's Chief Financial Officer, W. Bruce Swain, will present during the 23rd Annual Insurance Industry Conference, sponsored by the CFA Society New York, on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:55 p.m. EDT. The conference will be held at 1540 Broadway, Suite 1010, New York City.



Interested investors and other parties may watch a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by going to https://www.cfany.org/crawford-company/ . Presentation materials will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website. The on-line replay will be available after the webcast and should remain available for approximately 12 months following the presentation.

