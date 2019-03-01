Stamps.com (STMP) Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Stamps.com, Inc. – STMP

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Stamps.com, Inc. ("Stamps.com" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:STMP) between May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover Stamps.com shareholders' investment losses.



According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (2) as a result, the Company's business was unsustainable and its financial results were highly misleading.

On February 21, 2019, after the market closed, Stamps.com held a conference call to discuss its financial results from the 4th quarter of 2018 and fiscal year 2018. On the call, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Kenneth McBride stated that the Company was discontinuing its shipping partnership with USPS despite the fact that USPS-related business accounts for 87 percent of the Company's revenue. The Company further announced that 2019 revenue was expected to decline 5.4%.

On this news, the Company's stock plummeted to a close price of $83.65 on February 21, 2019, a decline of over 57% from the previous close price of $198.08.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 29, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

