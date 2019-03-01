Parcel Pending Showcases BOPIL™ Solutions at ShopTalk 2019

IRVINE, Calif., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , the nation's leading provider of innovative package management solutions, will showcase its Buy Online, Pick-Up In Locker™ (BOPIL) solutions at booth #4319 at ShopTalk, the leading retail tradeshow, taking place in Las Vegas from March 3-6, 2019.



Pew Research reports that nearly 80 percent of U.S. consumers shop online, and 62 percent of them make online purchases every week. But consumers aren't just clicking to buy and then waiting patiently for their orders. They're demanding instant gratification. Over half - 61 percent - of consumers want their goods in their hands within one to three hours of placing an online order.

"The trend of buying online and picking up in store is on the rise. In fact, 50 percent of consumers utilized BOPIS within the last 12-months. There's no denying that retailers are looking for new ways to improve their BOPIS offerings, and that's where we come in. Our BOPIL solutions equip retailers with the tools they need to execute a seamless BOPIS experience, and this in turn helps to drive their revenue," stated Parcel Pending CEO, Lori A. Torres. "We're excited to showcase our BOPIL solutions at ShopTalk and talk one-on-one with retailers about their pain points and how our locker solutions can help."

Some of the key benefits of BOPIL for retailers include:

Revving up revenue. By bringing a customer back to the store and delivering a convenient and quick experience, customers are more likely to impulsively purchase additional items while at the store since their time is no longer wasted waiting in line. Retailers can drive additional in-store purchases by rewarding customers to utilize BOPIS via product coupons or samples in the lockers. In fact, 61 percent of shoppers and 75 percent of millennials who come into the store to collect their online order make an unplanned purchase. BOPIL can free up retail staff time so they can focus on building brand relationships and loyalty with in-store customers while also driving in-store purchases.

Driving traffic in the door. More foot traffic equates to more opportunities to market to and encourage customers to buy something.

Elevating the customer experience. BOPIL solutions enhance the customer experience by making it quick, easy and convenient for customers to retrieve their online orders. Customers can be in and out of the store with their goods within just minutes compared to the outdated method of waiting 10-15 minutes for a store associate to locate and provide their order.

Improving retail staff efficiencies. BOPIL solutions boost retail staff efficiencies by providing fewer distractions and streamlining inventory audits allowing retail staff to focus more on in-store customers and brand engagement. BOPIL solutions eliminate the outdated, time-consuming and unproductive method of retail staff searching, coordinating and releasing online orders. When customers arrive at the store, they expect the item to be waiting for them- not the other way around. With BOPIL, the risk of lost items and delays impacting the customer pickup experience are dramatically reduced. Stale merchandise is back on store floors faster improving potential for sales.

Creating more marketing opportunities. Some major retailers offer their customers a 20 percent in-store discount as a reward for utilizing their electronic parcel lockers. This type of incentive helps to get customers into a retail store twice - once to pick up the online order and then again to make use of the 20 percent savings coupon. There are countless ways that BOPIL lockers can help retailers market to their customers.

The way BOPIL works is simple. Once an online retail order is fulfilled - be it groceries, clothing, electronics, cosmetics and more - the items are placed into one of the Parcel Pending lockers located at the retail store. Customers are then instantly notified by text or email and provided with a unique code that they can type or scan at the locker kiosk. They can then quickly and easily pick up their order at their convenience by going to the retail store and simply entering their personal code into the locker.

