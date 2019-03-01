DPLO CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Investors to April 25, 2019 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) to the April 25, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Diplomat Pharmacy securities between February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019 (the "class period") and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information about the case:



https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/DPLO

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

DPLO@hbsslaw.com .

According to the complaint, during the class period Defendants misled investors about Diplomat's success in integrating and growing its pharmacy benefit management ("PBM") business.

On February 22, 2019, Defendants' announced they delayed releasing 2018 financial results, expected to record PBM-related impairment charges totaling approximately $630 million, and withdrew preliminary 2019 full-year outlook provided in January 2019.

This news drove the price of Diplomat shares down $7.59, or down about 56%, to close at $5.87 that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Defendants' statements about Diplomat's core PBM business may have misled investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Diplomat should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email DPLO@hbsslaw.com .

