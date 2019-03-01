PG&E CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors Who Purchased PG&E Corporation Notes to April 23, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors who purchased PG&E Corporation notes of the April 23, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. If you purchased or otherwise acquired PG&E notes between March 1, 2016 and February 22, 2019 (the "class period") and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/pgande-notes

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

PG&Enotes@hbsslaw.com .

According to the complaint, the class includes all persons or entities that acquired PG&E senior notes in or traceable to the following Notes Offerings: (a) March 2016 offering of 2.95% senior notes; (b) December 2016 offering of floating rate notes and 4% senior notes; (c) March 2017 offering of 3.3% and 4% senior notes; and, (d) April 2018 offering of floating rate and 3.95% senior notes.

"We're focused on noteholders' losses and the extent to which statements made in the Notes Offering registration statements could have misled investors who purchased PG&E notes," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding PG&E should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PG&Enotes@hbsslaw.com .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000



