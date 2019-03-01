Seelos Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that they will participate in the 39th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference. Chairman, Founder, and CEO Raj Mehra, PhD will present on Wednesday March 13th at 10:00am ET. Dr. Mehra's presentation will be followed by a breakout session beginning at 10:40am ET.



About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases. Seelos is based in New York, New York.

