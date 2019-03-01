Integrated Benefits Institute and The Conference Board Collaborate to Host Health and Productivity Forum, Sept. 18-20, 2019 in Chicago

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Integrated Benefits Institute (IBI), a nonprofit health and productivity research organization, and The Conference Board, a global business membership and research association, announce a collaboration to host a health and productivity forum for employers and other key stakeholders. The new 2019 IBI/Conference Board Health and Productivity Forum will be held Sept. 18-20, 2019 at the Swissotel Chicago.

The Forum will bring together all parts of the marketplace – employers and solutions providers alike – to more fully understand how health/wellbeing, medical and pharmacy care/deliver, absence disability/productivity and data and metrics fit together to maximize the value of workforce health and productivity.

"IBI and The Conference Board are uniquely qualified to address the full dimensions of workforce health and productivity," said Thomas Parry, PhD, IBI president. "With the strong employer memberships of both organizations, the joint Forum will be one of the must attend events of the year."

Marion Feigenbaum, Senior Vice President, Executive Programs, The Conference Board, commented, "We are looking forward to a strong partnership with IBI. We've run our annual Employee Health Care Conference for 19 years on the east and west coasts, and this new Forum in Chicago will help expand our reach into new areas of health. We feel that our partnership with IBI will enable us deliver on our mission of helping leaders navigate the biggest issues facing business and better serve society."

The joint Forum will feature sponsored plenary, breakout, and pre-conference sessions in addition to the limited number of un-sponsored breakout sessions. An exhibit hall also will be integrated into the event. Information on sponsorship opportunities are available and call for speaker proposals is open through March 15.

The Conference Board's 19th Annual Employee Health Care Conference

In addition to the fall Forum, The Conference Board is hosting its 19th Annual Employee Health Care Conference, March 18-20, 2019 in San Diego and April 3-5, 2019 in New York. Dr. Parry will be speaking on Day 1 in San Diego in the Employee Wellbeing: Looking Beyond Health Care Cost Savings to Measure Business Performance Gains session.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

About Integrated Benefits Institute

The Integrated Benefit Institute's independent research, industry-leading tools and data resources help companies link health-related programs to the outcomes that maximize the contributions of people to productivity and business performance. Founded in 1995, IBI is a national nonprofit research organization and business association serving 1,100 employer and supplier members and their 22 million employees. For additional information, please visit www.ibiweb.org and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

