SeaChange Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Largest Shareholder, TAR Holdings

ACTON, Mass., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video delivery platform leader SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Robert M. Pons and Jeffrey M. Tuder to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Pons will serve as a Class II director and will stand for election at 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Mr. Tuder will serve as a Class III director and will stand for election at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



In conjunction with today's actions, the Company has entered into a cooperation agreement with Karen Singer and TAR Holdings LLC (together, "TAR Holdings"), the Company's largest shareholder, which owns approximately 20% of the Company's common stock. In the course of discussions with TAR Holdings, the Board considered and thoroughly vetted a number of qualified director candidates.

"We welcome Robert and Jeffrey to the SeaChange Board of Directors," said William Markey, Chairman of the SeaChange Board. "Robert and Jeffrey bring extensive technology, telecom, operational and strategic expertise, particularly with companies of our size, that complements the experiences of our incumbent directors. We are pleased to have worked constructively with TAR Holdings to achieve this outcome and avoid a costly proxy fight. We look forward to benefitting from Robert's and Jeffrey's experiences as SeaChange continues to focus on executing its plan to drive profitable growth and deliver long-term value for all of its shareholders."

"We welcome the addition of these two new highly qualified independent directors. As the Company's largest shareholder, we invested in SeaChange because we believe there is potential to unlock shareholder value through future growth and improved profitability. We are pleased to have worked constructively with the Board to reach an agreement that will help put the Company back on the right path towards shareholder value creation. We look forward to continued engagement with the Company to face the challenges and opportunities ahead as we pursue our common goal of enhancing shareholder value," said Julian Singer of TAR Holdings.

As part of the agreement, TAR Holdings have agreed to abide by certain customary standstill provisions and to support the SeaChange Board's nominees at the 2019 Annual Meeting. The complete agreement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Robert M. Pons

Robert M. Pons has more than 30 years of senior level management and Board experience including early stage ventures and middle market companies. He currently serves as President and CEO of Spartan Advisors Inc., a management consulting firm specializing in telecom and technology companies, and serves on the boards of Inseego Corp. and Alaska Communications Inc. Mr. Pons received a B.A. degree with honors from Rowan University.

About Jeffrey M. Tuder

Jeffrey M. Tuder has more than 20 years of investment experience across multiple asset classes including private and public equity, private and public credit, and venture capital across multiple industries and through economic cycles. Mr. Tuder is currently the Managing Member of Tremson Capital Management, LLC, a private investment firm focused on identifying and investing in securities of undervalued publicly traded companies. Mr. Tuder is also a Partner at Ambina Partners, a private investment firm focused on private equity and special situations credit investments, and serves on the board of Inseego Corp. Mr. Tuder received a B.A. degree from Yale University.

About SeaChange International

For 25 years, SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC) has pioneered innovative solutions to help video providers around the world manage and monetize their content. As the video industry rapidly evolves to meet the "anytime, anywhere" demands of today's viewers, SeaChange's comprehensive content, business, viewer experience and advertising management solutions provide a mature, network-agnostic, cloud-enabled platform of scalable core capabilities that video service providers, broadcasters, content owners and brand advertisers need to create the personalized, indivisual™ experiences that drive viewer engagement and monetization. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com .

