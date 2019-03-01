GIGA Data Centers CEO Addresses 7x24 Exchange Int'l, 2019 Winter Meeting Attendees

ATLANTA, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIGA Data Centers , LLC (GIGA), a new breed of data center provider creating affordable, hyper-scale performing facilities with unprecedented energy efficiency, announced today that company CEO, Jake Ring, will address attendees at this year's 7x24 Exchange, 2019 Winter Meeting. Taking place March 4-5 at the Marriott City Center, in Raleigh, NC, Mr. Ring will present GIGA's value proposition to those who design, build, use and maintain mission-critical information infrastructures.



7x24 Exchange, Carolinas Chapter, provides an educational forum, bringing together Information Services/Technology and Facilities/Engineering/Real Estate organizations to promote a better understanding of the design, implementation and management issues involved in achieving high levels of uninterrupted infrastructure support. GIGA's new Mooresville, NC data center underscores the event's mission statement by offering 60MW of capacity at 4.1₵ per kWhr and a Power Use Efficiency (PUE) rating of < 1.15 guaranteed. GIGA's unprecedented price points make the North Carolina facility ideal for all workloads—including high-performance computing needs required by the state's leading industries including information technology, healthcare and financial services.

"The North Carolina area needs a wholesale data center that can cost-effectively provide more than 1 MW of capacity. With our new Mooresville location, GIGA is able to meet this demand with our flexible power range, high-efficiency PUE and low cost for colocation services. We are proud to be sponsoring 7x24 Exchange's important industry event and engage with the conference's knowledgeable attendees," Ring said.

To speak with Jake Ring at 7x24 Exchange, 2019 Winter Meeting at the Raleigh Marriott City Center, please contact Emily Gaudette at Emily@bridgeviewmarketing.com . For more information on GIGA Data Centers, please visit the company's resource page at www.gigadatacenters.com/resources/ .

About GIGA Data Centers

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GIGA Data Centers (GIGA) takes a modern approach to building & operating data centers with innovative, modular technology that is proven to be more efficient than the decades-old tradition of facilities with raised floors as well as over-provisioned cooling and power systems. GIGA is motivated by the belief that all companies seeking data center colocation should have access to greater efficiency and flexibility at a reasonable price. The result is a guaranteed PUE of 1.15, up to 50kW per rack-cabinet, and an immensely scalable design delivered at very competitive rates.