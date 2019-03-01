Expert Dermatologists Present Latest Information at 2019 AAD Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2019 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting will take place March 1-5 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington. The meeting will feature the latest information on skin, hair and nails, presented by world-renowned experts in the field of dermatology.



The following news releases offer more information on noteworthy topics presented at the meeting:

Media planning to attend the 2019 AAD Annual Meeting must register on-site at the press office, located in Room 159A of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, March 1, or 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2, through Monday, March 4. The press office phone number is (202) 249-4008.

Contact

(847) 330-0230, mediarelations@aad.org