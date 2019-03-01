ChromaDex to Present at the 39th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Farr, will present at the 39th Annual Cowen Heath Care Conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.



The ChromaDex management team is scheduled to present on Monday, March 11, at 4:50 p.m. ET. ChromaDex management will also attend one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The 2019 Cowen Health Care Conference takes place March 11-13th and hosts more than 350 public and private companies across the entire health care spectrum in presentation, fireside chat and workshop formats. The conference also includes over 30 high-interest topical panels, including discussion of key medical devices, life science and diagnostic tools, therapeutics, health care delivery, and the evolving political and regulatory landscape.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a consumer-facing biotechnology company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN ® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN ® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The company's broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen's investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

About Cowen Industry Conferences

Cowen hosts 10-15 major industry-specific conferences annually attracting top institutional investors and leading companies in multiple sectors including Health Care, Technology, Media & Telecom, Consumer, Energy, Aerospace and Defense, Industrials and Transportation.

Conferences are a mix of corporate company presentations, topical panel discussions, on-stage interviews, management breakout sessions and one-on-one meetings.

Cowen conferences are innovative and dynamic and provide ample opportunities for both corporate and institutional participants to share ideas.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2017, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

ChromaDex Media Contact:

Alex Worsham, Director of Strategic Partnerships

949-648-3775

alexw@chromadex.com