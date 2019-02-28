Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Bristol-Myers Squibb Stockholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard"), a stockholder of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("Bristol-Myers" or the "Company")(NYSE:BMY), today announced that it has delivered an open letter to Bristol-Myers stockholders expressing its belief that the proposed merger with Celgene Corporation (the "Merger") is ill-advised and not in the best interests of Bristol-Myers stockholders. Starboard expects to file preliminary proxy materials in opposition to the Merger in the coming days in connection with the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to take place on April 12, 2019, at which Bristol-Myers stockholders will vote on the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers common stock pursuant to the Merger.

The full open letter to Bristol-Myers stockholders can be viewed at the following link:

http://www.starboardvalue.com/wp-content/uploads/Starboard_Value_LP_Letter_to_BMY_Shareholders_02.28.2019.pdf

About Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard invests in deeply undervalued companies and actively engages with management teams and boards of directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for the benefit of all shareholders.

CERTAIN INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PARTICIPANTS

Starboard Value LP, together with the other Special Meeting Participants (as defined below), intends to file a preliminary proxy statement and accompanying proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to be used to solicit votes against the issuance of shares of Common Stock, $0.10 par value per share (the "Common Stock"), of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), pursuant to the proposed merger with Celgene Corporation, at the special meeting of stockholders of the Company (the "Special Meeting").

In addition, Starboard Value LP, together with the other Annual Meeting Participants (as defined below), intends to file a preliminary proxy statement and accompanying WHITE proxy card with the SEC to be used to solicit votes for the election of its slate of highly-qualified director nominees at the 2019 annual meeting of the Company (the "Annual Meeting").

