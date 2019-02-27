Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have received the number of shares as set out below. Following shareholder approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy at the 2017 Annual General Meeting, the Deferred Bonus Plan was removed and 50% of the PDMR's annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.

The Directors' Remuneration Policy can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 (www.shell.com/annualreport ).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares delivered John Abbott February 26, 2019 RDSB 9,800

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) John Last Name(s) Abbott 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency GBP Price 24.10 Volume 9,800 Total 236,180 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 9,800

24.10

236,180 Date of transaction 26/02/2019 Place of transaction London

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44(0)20-7934-5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: +31-70-377-4540

United States: +1-832-337-2034

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-notification-and-public-disclosure-in-accordance-with-the-requirements-of-the-eu-market-abuse-regulation-of-transactions-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-300803314.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc