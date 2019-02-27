Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
LONDON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have received the number of shares as set out below. Following shareholder approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy at the 2017 Annual General Meeting, the Deferred Bonus Plan was removed and 50% of the PDMR's annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.
The Directors' Remuneration Policy can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 (www.shell.com/annualreport ).
|
PDMR
|
Date Acquired
|
Share Type
|
Number of shares delivered
|
John Abbott
|
February 26, 2019
|
RDSB
|
9,800
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
John
|
Last Name(s)
|
Abbott
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Downstream Director
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MM408
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
Price
|
24.10
|
Volume
|
9,800
|
Total
|
236,180
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
9,800
|
Date of transaction
|
26/02/2019
|
Place of transaction
|
London
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)20-7934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-4540
United States: +1-832-337-2034
