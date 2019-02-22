Canyon Partners Issues Statement Regarding Caesars Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners, LLC ("Canyon"), today issued the following statement regarding Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) ("the Company"):

Canyon has reviewed the recent public statements by certain significant shareholders regarding the strategic direction of the Company. In order to ensure the record is clear regarding Canyon's independent opinion on these matters, Canyon's current view is that shareholder value would be best served and enhanced by an open sale process that will be presented to shareholders for a vote thereon.

Founded and partner owned since 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across its investment platform. Canyon specializes in value-oriented special situation investments for endowments, foundations, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and other institutional investors. The firm invests across a broad range of asset classes, including distressed loans, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, securitized assets, direct investments, real estate, arbitrage, and event-oriented equities. For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com .

All statements contained in this communication that are not clearly historical in nature or that necessarily depend on future events are "forward-looking statements," which are not guarantees of future performance or results, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "potential," "could," "opportunity," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. The projected results and statements contained in this communication that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, speak only as of the date of this communication and involve risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation as to future results. Canyon disclaims any obligation to update the information herein and reserves the right to change any of its opinions expressed herein at any time as it deems appropriate. Canyon has not sought or obtained consent from any third party to use any statements or information indicated herein as having been obtained or derived from statements made or published by third parties.

