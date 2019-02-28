SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Syneos Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Syneos Health, Inc. ("Syneos" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:SYNH) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On February 27, 2019, Syneos filed an NT 10-K disclosing that it will not be able to file its 10-K by March 1, 2019. Syneos disclosed its "management is conducting a review of the Company's internal control over financial reporting in conjunction with finalizing the Form 10-K." The review stems from a February 21, 2019 notification from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the SEC is investigating the Company's "revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters…" To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/syneos-health-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



