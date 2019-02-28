RPT Realty Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its first quarter 2019 earnings press release after the market closes on May 1, 2019. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM (ET) to discuss its financial and operating results.



A live webcast will be available online on the Company's website at investors.rptrealty.com . The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for international callers. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 9, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering passcode 13688156. A webcast replay will also be archived on the Company's web site for twelve months.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of December 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 51 shopping centers (including one shopping center owned through a joint venture) representing 12.4 million square feet. As of December 31, 2018, the Company's aggregate portfolio was 94.3% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com .

