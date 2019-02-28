Bobit Business Media Hires Paul Andrews as CMO

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard Rivera, CEO of Bobit Business Media, today announced that the company has hired Paul Andrews as its Chief Marketing Officer. Andrews is charged with advancing Bobit's brands in the company's vehicle fleet, public safety, and professional salon markets. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Andrews has responsibility for driving revenue through strategic and tactical marketing and will oversee audience development, event, brand and product marketing. "I'm excited to join the Bobit team at this time of transition. I look forward to making an impact during this next phase of this storied organization."



Bobit was founded in 1961 and was acquired by Gemspring Capital, a middle market private equity firm, this past November. Gemspring will continue the firm's strong history of growth and providing value to its customer base.

"Paul brings an extraordinary amount of experience in B2B media and executive leadership to our organization," said Rivera. "Marketing is the engine that helps fuel sales and we are fortunate to have someone of Paul's caliber leading this critical function across our business."

Prior to joining Bobit, Andrews was PennWell's Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for marketing services, sales training, and enablement. His teams have provided award-winning marketing consulting services to Fortune 500 firms. Andrews spent 15 years in senior leadership roles in the B2B media sales and marketing arena. He has won accolades for his sales and marketing acumen. His awards have included Sales Team Leader of the Year from Min Magazine, and in 2018 he was named a Top 100 Honoree from Folio Magazine.

Andrews will be based in the company's Torrance, CA, headquarters.

About Bobit Business Media

Deeply committed to providing important content to each of its verticals, Bobit Business Media has successfully grown and innovated over 55+ years. The Company employs more than 170 talented associates in areas such as editorial, audience marketing, ad sales, production, digital media, events, research, and accounting. The Company is headquartered in Torrance, CA. For more information, visit www.bobitbusinessmedia.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $355 million of equity capital under management, focuses on making control and structured equity investments in lower middle market companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a hands-on approach to driving revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $350 million in revenue and are in the business services, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact: Richard Rivera, CEO, Bobit Business Media

3520 Challenger Street, Torrance, CA 90503

www.bobitbusinessmedia.com

richard.rivera@bobit.com

Phone 310.533.2411



