Being Cooped Up Indoors During Winter Can Lead To An Increase In Furniture Damage, According To Safeware

Dublin, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many Americans, winter is full of long and dark days. Staying indoors becomes more of a necessity than a desire in the face of plummeting temperatures and severe weather that typifies the season. Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, took a look at the correlation between winter months and an increase in furniture damage.

According to Safeware's historic claims data, almost one-third of accidental damage claims on furniture occur from December through February. Many activities and gatherings have to be moved indoors due to the weather, causing everyday furniture pieces to be placed under additional stress as compared to warmer months.

A Safeware customer in Ohio was busy shoveling snow off of his driveway late one night after a snowstorm. Eager to escape the chilly weather outside, he came in and immediately sat down on his favorite corner of the couch near the fireplace. When he sat in his bulky winter wear, a back-support piece inside the couch popped out of place, ripping though the fabric.

Another customer in New York invited her son's friends over on a snow day to have a play date. After the boys went home for the day, she saw that one of her couch cushions was noticeably sagging from a broken spring as a result of the roughhousing that occurred throughout the day.

"From having people over for an evening to keeping kids entertained during the colder months, spending more time inside puts an additional strain on furniture," says Safeware's Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. "Safeware understands how important it is for furniture to remain functional and we are proud to provide protection solutions that offer customers the ability to own their furniture with confidence."

Chillier temperatures and shorter days cause many people to stay inside and get more use out of their household furniture. This also leads to increased damage to customers' favorite furniture pieces. Fortunately, Safeware offers comprehensive product protection plans to save furniture from the perils that winter months bring.

