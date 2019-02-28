Memorial Mortuaries & Cemeteries Acquires Business and Assets of Probst Family Funerals & Cremations and Heber Valley Funeral Home

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries, a group of wholly-owned subsidiaries of Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA), recently acquired the business and assets of Probst Family Funerals & Cremations, LLC (Probst Family Funerals). Probst Family Funerals is a Utah based funeral services provider with two locations in Heber Valley, a community 45 minutes southeast of Salt Lake City. Probst Family Funerals was established in 2013, and began its operations in Midway, Utah. In 2016, the owners of Probst Family Funerals acquired Olpin Hoopes Funeral Home located in Heber City, Utah, which it operated under the name of Heber Valley Funeral Home. These businesses have grown to serve hundreds of families each year in the Heber Valley area. With this acquisition, Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries is now one of Utah's largest funeral providers, with ten funeral homes and five cemeteries located throughout the state.



Adam Quist, Vice President of Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries stated, "We are thrilled with the opportunity to expand our footprint in Utah through the acquisition of Probst Family Funerals and Heber Valley Funeral Home. We look forward to continuing and building upon the tradition of high-quality service the residents of Wasatch and Summit Counties, in their most difficult times of need, have come to expect from both Probst Family Funerals and Heber Valley Funeral Home. We are honored to extend Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries' award winning, Best of State, service to the residents of Heber Valley and the surrounding areas."

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in these statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

For Further Information Contact: Jordan Buckner

or Garrett S. Sill

Security National Financial Corporation

P.O. Box 57250

Salt Lake City, Utah 84157