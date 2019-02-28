VITAS Healthcare Introduces New Regional Medical Directors

Miami, FL, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITAS® Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, is proud to introduce its newest regional medical directors: Henri Nammour, MD, and Faith Protsman, MD.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have two physicians as distinguished as Dr. Nammour and Dr. Protsman assuming the positions of regional medical directors in Florida and California," says Joseph Shega, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer of VITAS. "Their proven records with the patient communities they oversee ensure that VITAS' mission to provide the highest quality care to hospice patients and their families will be executed faithfully and to its fullest extent."



Henri Nammour, MD

Dr. Nammour has been promoted to regional medical director for VITAS programs in Central and North Florida after 12 years with the company and is responsible for overseeing and leading the medical direction for VITAS locations in Citrus County and the Nature Coast, Jacksonville, Mid-State, Orlando, Pensacola, and Volusia and Flagler counties.

Dr. Nammour is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine and hospice and palliative medicine. He has 28 years of clinical experience, including his former role as medical director at VITAS in Volusia/Flagler counties, Florida.

Dr. Nammour earned his medical degree from American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine in Lebanon. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Maryland General Hospital in Baltimore and earned a fellowship in pulmonary disease and critical care from St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center affiliated with Columbia University in New York City. He is an active member of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians.



Faith Protsman, MD

Dr. Protsman has been appointed regional medical director for VITAS programs throughout California, responsible for overseeing and leading the medical direction for VITAS locations in the East Bay, Oakland and the Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego, San Fernando, San Francisco and San Gabriel.

Dr. Protsman is board certified in general medicine and as a hospice medical director. She brings more than 25 years of medical experience to VITAS. She is sole proprietor and physician of a full-range family practice, the owner and counselor of the Center for Stress Management Center, and the initiator of a successful community-based hospital palliative care and hospice program, each in Gilroy, California.

Dr. Protsman earned her medical degree from University of Miami School of Medicine in Miami, Florida. She completed her internship at the Letterman Army Medical Center in the Department of Internal Medicine in San Francisco, California. Dr. Protsman is an active member of the California Medical Association, American Academy of General Practice and Santa Clara County Medical Association.

VITAS Healthcare – 40 Years Strong

Established in 1978, VITAS® Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 47 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,176 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the fourth quarter of 2018, VITAS reported an average daily census of 18,136. Visit www.VITAS.com.

