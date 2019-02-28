IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization Announces 2019 Board of Directors and Chief Operating Officer

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (ISTO), an International Federation of leading industry groups and consortia dedicated to the advancement of standardized technologies for the benefit of industry, today announces its 2019 Board of Directors .



Brian K. Daly, Daniel C. Burnett, and Forrest D. Wright were each reelected by the voting members of the ISTO Federation programs. The ISTO Board of Directors oversees the financial operations of the organization, as well as the development of the ISTO Business Plan and other related strategic and operational activities. Directors Gerald T. Lane, president, Open Technology Consulting, retired in late 2018 and Menno Treffers, founder, Treffers Alliance Management, decided not to run for reelection having served since 2016. Director Lane also served as ISTO Chairman from 2003 – 2010.

Michelle Rankin, director, OpenPOWER, IBM was also appointed to a vacant seat on the ISTO Board of Directors with the term starting on 21 February 2019. Myron Slota, program manager of Large Data Center Development at IBM resigned his position on the board of directors effective on 21 February 2019.

"I want to thank Gerald, Menno, and Myron for their many contributions to the ISTO Federation over the years," said Yatin Trivedi, chairman, ISTO. "The years of service they have provided helped shape ISTO into the organization it is today and will last well into the future. I also look forward to contributions from Michelle as our newest director. Her experience with open source software and OpenPOWER Foundation will be invaluable for the continued growth of ISTO."

2019 ISTO Board of Directors

Chairman

Yatin Trivedi, service line executive, Aricent Inc.

President/CEO

Marco W. Migliaro, president and CEO, ISTO

Directors

Daniel C. Burnett, president, Burnett Consulting Services

Brian K. Daly, assistant vice president standards and industry alliances, AT&T

Michelle Rankin, director, OpenPOWER, IBM

Don Wright, president, Standards Strategies, LLC

Full director bios are available on the ISTO website .

At the 2019 ISTO Board of Directors Annual Meeting Adam Newman was named Chief Operating Officer (COO). The COO is responsible driving sustainable growth of the ISTO Federation and leading the day-to day-operational management. This includes business development, marketing and communications, operations, finance and accounting and supporting the ISTO Board of Directors.

Since its inception in 1999, ISTO has partnered with 50+ international industry groups providing the legal and operational frameworks and best practices required to accomplish technical missions quickly and cost-effectively.

To learn how to start an ISTO Member Program, visit the ISTO website .

About ISTO

ISTO is the premier trusted partner of the global technology community for the development, adoption, and certification of industry standards and technology solutions that benefit industry. An international federation of member programs, its mission is to facilitate the life-cycle of industry standards development through a dedicated staff committed to offering vendor neutrality, quality support and member satisfaction. ISTO Programs span the spectrum of today's information and communications technologies. For more information, visit ieee-isto.org .