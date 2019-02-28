Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Company-Hosted Event at Medical Meeting in March

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that it will be hosting an event at the following medical meeting in March:



The 13th World Congress on Brain Injury, held at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto, Canada from March 13 - 16.

Helius will host a symposium titled "Achieving a New Balance: Neuromodulation with PoNS (Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator) for Chronic Balance Deficit Due to Mild to Moderate Traumatic Brain Injury" on Friday, March 15 from 12:15 – 1:15 p.m. EST.

Event details:

This symposium will provide details relevant to the current disease and treatment landscapes for patients with chronic balance and gait deficits associated with mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Program faculty will describe how noninvasive translingual neurostimulation of cranial nerves with the PoNS investigational medical device is a potentially novel treatment option for these patients. Clinical trial data of how PoNS affects balance, gait, and other factors in participants with chronic balance deficit and other symptoms due to mTBI will be presented. An interactive audience and faculty panel discussion will be held at the end of the symposium chaired by Helius' Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jonathan Sackier, to discuss opportunities and challenges in care for this patient population. The panel discussion will feature the following participants:

Dr. Kathleen Bell, Chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, Professor and Endowed Kimberly-Clark Distinguished Chair in Mobility Research Dr. Raj Narayan, Chair of Neurosurgery at North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Director of the Northwell Neuroscience Institute in New York, NY, and Chair and Professor of Neurosurgery at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell Dr. Michael Yochelson, Chief Medical Officer at the Shepherd Center, Atlanta, GA



In addition, Helius recently hosted a workshop titled "Presenting PoNS™ Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator: Advancing Treatment for Chronic Balance Deficit Due to Mild to Moderate Traumatic Brain Injury" at the The 3rd International Brain Stimulation Congress, held at the Vancouver Convention Center in Vancouver, Canada from February 24 - 27.

Dr. Sackier stated, "Together with the release of publications and presentations that are in process, we are honored to be participating in these important scientific forums to share our data and garner insights from the clinical community."

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company's first product in development is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is a licensed class II, noninvasive, medical device in Canada indicated for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury when used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States and the European Union (EU), it is currently under review for clearance by US FDA and by an EU Notified Body. PoNS is currently not commercially available in the United States or the European Union.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:



Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "believe," "continue," "look forward," "will" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding ongoing or planned clinical research, expected future development timelines, regulatory approvals, business and commercialization initiatives and objectives and the potential receipt of regulatory clearance of the PoNS device.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the uncertainties associated with the FDA regulatory submission and approval process, including the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, and including the risks and uncertainties about the Company's business described in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulators, which can be obtained from either at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements except to the extent required by law.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

