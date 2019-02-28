NIST and CyberX Present Educational SANS Webinar on "NIST Recommendations for ICS & IIoT Security"

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberX , the IIoT and industrial control system (ICS) security company, today announced that it will be jointly presenting with NIST in an educational SANS webinar titled " NIST Recommendations for ICS & IIoT Security. "



The webinar will discuss the findings from a newly released report from NIST's National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE), showing how behavioral anomaly detection (BAD) technologies like CyberX enable manufacturing organizations to reduce the risk of disruptive cyberattacks like TRITON, NotPetya and WannaCry; enable faster incident response and shorter downtimes; and deliver continuous real-time visibility into ICS assets and how they're connected to each other, as well as into how to prioritize remediation of the organization's most important vulnerabilities, based on risk.

CyberX is the only IIoT and ICS security company to have been awarded a patent for its ICS-aware threat detection analytics and machine learning technology .

The NIST report was the product of a close collaboration between the NCCoE, CyberX, and other technology providers such as OSIsoft. It presents detailed findings and a reference architecture that organizations can use for their own environments. It also maps the maps the security characteristics of BAD to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, a practical standard for operationalizing controls based on business objectives.

The webinar will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 3:30pm EST. Register even if you can't make it to get the recording of the webinar.

