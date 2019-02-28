Riviera Resources Reports Fourth-Quarter and Year End 2018 Results; Provides 2019 Guidance
HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Resources, Inc. (OTCQX:RVRA) ("Riviera" or the "Company") announces financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 and provides a strategic update as well as guidance for 2019.
The Company highlights the following accomplishments:
- Executed the spin-off from LINN Energy, Inc. on August 7, 2018
- Returned more than $155 million of capital to shareholders through share repurchases
- Sold Arkoma Basin assets for proceeds of approximately $65 million, a premium to PDP PV-10 value
- Outperformed adjusted EBITDAX guidance for the last two quarters
- Fourth quarter 2018 average production exceeded midpoint of guidance
- Capital investment over the last two quarters of approximately $61 million was 35% lower than guidance
- Blue Mountain commissioned its Cryo I plant to its design capacity of 250 MMcf/d
- Blue Mountain signed an agreement to provide water gathering services to Roan Resources beginning in 2019
The Company's strategic initiatives for 2019 include:
- Focusing upstream capital on high-return projects that maintain production and delineate the NW STACK while still generating significant free cash flow
- Continuing to use cash on hand, free cash flow, and opportunistic asset monetizations to return capital to our shareholders
- Continuing to grow and diversify Blue Mountain's midstream business to best position it towards a strategic transaction
David Rottino, Riviera's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with Riviera's progress since our spin last August. In the fourth quarter, our operational performance was excellent as we generated more cash flow than forecasted through higher production, lower G&A costs and lower capital spending." Rottino continued, "We remain relentlessly focused on our commitment to maximizing shareholder value through our strategy of capital discipline, returning capital to shareholders and efficiently managing our assets. We continue to believe our shares are deeply undervalued and we are committed to finding ways to monetize assets and use cash on hand to return capital to shareholders. In the fourth quarter, we announced the sale of our Arkoma basin assets, which closed in January 2019, we completed an upsized tender offer returning over $133 million to shareholders, and we continued to execute repurchases through our ongoing share repurchase program. Finally, we intend to grow our exciting Blue Mountain midstream business to best position it towards a strategic transaction."
|Key Financial Results (1)
|Fourth Quarter
|Full Year
|$ in millions, except per unit amounts
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017(2)
|Average daily production (MMcfe/d)
|299
|505
|328
|637
|Total oil, natural gas and NGL revenues
|$ 107
|$ 180
|$ 420
|$ 898
|Income from continuing operations
|$ 11
|$ 79
|$ 21
|$ 2,932
|Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|$ -
|$ 6
|$ 20
|$ 90
|Net income
|$ 11
|$ 85
|$ 41
|$ 3,022
|Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure)(3)
|$ 44
|$ 75
|$ 107
|$ 394
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$ 21
|$ 76
|($ 7)
|$ 215
|Oil and natural gas capital
|$ 12
|$ 31
|$ 36
|$ 239
|Total capital
|$ 27
|$ 61
|$ 170
|$ 344
|(1) All amounts reflect continuing operations with the exception of net income.
|(2) All amounts reflect the combined results of the ten months ended December 31, 2017 (successor) and the two months ended February 28, 2017 (predecessor).
|(3) Excludes Adjusted EBITDAX from discontinued operations of approximately $164,000 and $30 million for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively. Includes severance costs and spin-off related costs of approximately $1 million and $39 million, for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively.
Strategic Plan to Transform Assets to Drive Shareholder Value
The Board and management continue to believe the Company is trading at a significant discount to its sum-of-the-parts net asset value. To enhance shareholder value, the Company plans to increase the scale, scope and reach of Blue Mountain while preparing Blue Mountain for its eventual separation as a standalone entity or for another transaction that maximizes shareholder value. In addition, based on the Company's successful track record of monetizing assets, the Company will continue to return capital to shareholders through further upstream asset monetizations.
Continuation of Share Repurchase Plan
On August 16, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. Under this program, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 1,167,767 shares at an average price of $18.46 for a total cost of approximately $22 million, and approximately $78 million was available for share repurchase as of February 22, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Activity – Upstream Assets
Riviera's production for the fourth quarter averaged approximately 299 MMcfe/d, 4% above the mid-point of our guidance range. The outperformance in production was mainly due to higher production from non-operated drilling in the NW Stack, production enhancing projects in East Texas and North Louisiana, and lower downtime across our mature asset base. The production outperformance, low annual decline of approximately 10%, and consistent operating expenses, all illustrate the predictability of our upstream assets. Additionally, we believe the development opportunities throughout our NW STACK, East Texas, and North Louisiana acreage positions provide significant upside.
With respect to costs, the Company had strong results in the fourth quarter. Capital expenditures were approximately $12 million compared to guidance of $29 million. Adjusted G&A expenses were approximately $15 million, 16% below the mid-point of our guidance range for the quarter. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter were in-line with guidance at approximately $53 million.
Initiation of Northwest STACK / North Louisiana Operated Drilling Program
In December 2018, the Company initiated an operated drilling program in the NW STACK. To date, Riviera has finished drilling three wells and is currently drilling its fourth well. The Company has completed two wells and is encouraged by the early flow-back data.
The Company also began drilling in North Louisiana in late December 2018. It is currently drilling the second well of a two-well pad targeting the Upper Red formation. This pad is scheduled to be completed in March with first production expected in April 2019. At current prices, the Company expects to generate over 100% IRR on these wells.
Blue Mountain Business Update
The fourth quarter of 2018 ended a transformative year for Blue Mountain. During the year, Blue Mountain constructed and placed in-service a cryogenic processing facility at its full 250 MMcf/d capacity and made significant progress toward setting up its organization and systems consistent with a standalone operating entity.
For the fourth quarter 2018, Blue Mountain's operating margin, also referred to as other revenues, net, came in at the top end of its guidance range. Fourth quarter 2018 average throughput was within the guidance range. On average, natural gas throughput was 132 MMcf/d and NGLs produced were 8,700 bpd, compared with 35 MMcf/d and 1,080 bpd for the fourth quarter of 2017.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, Blue Mountain continued to make progress on its strategic objective to diversify its service offerings through scalable growth platforms in Central Oklahoma. Recently, Blue Mountain finalized an agreement with Roan Resources to provide water management services beginning in the second quarter of 2019. Also, Blue Mountain is in active discussions to develop oil gathering infrastructure to capture additional midstream value in the Merge play.
In addition, Blue Mountain is currently developing opportunities to further extend its natural gas and water capabilities in the region and is in discussions with third-party producers to meet their needs in the expanding Merge/SCOOP/STACK plays. These expansion opportunities will allow Blue Mountain to grow its asset base and further diversify its producer counterparties, while leveraging existing infrastructure, capabilities and expertise.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Riviera and Blue Mountain have established separate credit facilities. As of December 31, 2018, Riviera had $20 million drawn on its revolving credit facility, and borrowing commitments of up to $425 million with available borrowing capacity of approximately $371 million, inclusive of outstanding letters of credit. As of December 31, 2018, Blue Mountain had $4.5 million drawn on its revolving credit facility, borrowing commitments of approximately $76 million, and available borrowing capacity of $72 million. The Company had a fourth quarter consolidated ending cash balance of approximately $19 million.
In January 2019, the Company closed on the sale of its Arkoma basin assets. The proceeds were used to pay off the $20 million drawn on Riviera's credit facility. The sale resulted in a reduction of the borrowing commitment to $385 million. As of January 31, 2019, Riviera had no borrowings under its credit facility, Blue Mountain had $11.5 million drawn on its revolving credit facility, and the Company had a consolidated ending cash balance of approximately $80 million.
Proved Reserves Update
Proved reserves at December 31, 2018 were approximately 1,618 Bcfe, of which approximately 78% were natural gas, 21% were natural gas liquids and 1% were oil. Approximately 96% were classified as proved developed, with a total standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of approximately $747 million. PV-10 (a non-GAAP measure) was approximately $1.02 billion with exclusion of income taxes and the inclusion of helium. See Schedule 2 below for a reconciliation of PV-10.
|Proved Reserves Table
|Total Continuing
Operations (Bcfe)
|Proved reserves at December 31, 2017
|1,968
|Revisions of previous estimates – Price
|87
|Revisions of previous estimates – Performance
|(80)
|Sales of minerals in place
|(239)
|Extensions and discoveries
|2
|Production
|(120)
|Proved reserves at December 31, 2018
|1,618
|Fourth Quarter Actuals versus Guidance
|Q4 2018
Actuals
|Q4 2018
Guidance
|Net Production (MMcfe/d)
|299
|273 – 303
|Natural gas (MMcf/d)
|241
|220 – 245
|Oil (Bbls/d)
|1,373
|1,350 – 1,500
|NGL (Bbls/d)
|8,318
|7,500 – 8,100
|Other revenues, net (in thousands) (1)
|$ 20,422(2)
|$ 15,000 - $ 21,000
|Blue Mountain
|$11,122
|$ 8,000 - $ 12,000
|Other
|$9,300
|$ 7,000 - $ 9,000
|Costs (in thousands)
|$ 53,147
|$ 49,000 – $ 55,000
|Lease operating expenses
|$25,195
|$ 23,000 – $ 25,000
|Transportation expenses
|$20,951
|$ 20,000 – $ 22,000
|Taxes, other than income taxes
|$7,001
|$ 6,000 – $ 8,000
|Adjusted general and administrative expenses (3)
|$ 15,488(4)
|$ 17,000 – $ 20,000
|Upstream adjusted general and administrative expenses (3)
|$11,786
|Blue Mountain adjusted general and administrative expenses (3)
|$3,702
|General and administrative- severance expenses
|$1,158
|$ 1,000 – $ 2,000
|Targets (Mid-Point) (in thousands)
|Adjusted EBITDAX
|$ 43,658(5)
|$ 30,000(6)
|Interest expense (7)
|$ 179
|$ 150
|Oil and natural gas capital
|$ 11,594
|$ 29,000
|Blue Mountain capital
|$ 12,306
|$ 13,000
|Total capital
|$ 27,358
|$ 44,000
|(1) Includes other revenues and margin on marketing activities
|(2) Includes other revenues of approximately $5.7 million, plus marketing revenues of approximately $88.6 million, less marketing expenses of approximately $73.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Excludes gains and losses on derivative instruments included in marketing expenses
|(3) Adjusted general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses and severance expenses presented for the purpose of comparing to guidance
|(4) For the three months ended December 31, 2018 represents general and administrative expenses of approximately $17.2 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses of approximately $0.5 million and severance expenses of approximately $1.2 million
|(5) Includes a reduction to Adjusted EBITDAX for certain non-recurring estimated G&A expenses, including severance expenses of $1.4 million
|(6) Includes a reduction to Adjusted EBITDAX for certain non-recurring estimated G&A expenses, including severance expenses of $1.5 million, land diligence costs of $1 million
|(7) Excludes non cash amortization
Upstream Segment - First Quarter and Full Year 2019 Guidance
The guidance below is for the upstream assets only. The Company anticipates providing 2019 guidance estimates for Blue Mountain by early second quarter.
The 2019 upstream guidance reflects the Arkoma Basin divestiture that closed in January, 2019. In 2019, the Company expects to invest approximately $66 million of capital on its upstream assets. Approximately 80% of upstream capital will be devoted to drilling expected high return wells in the NW STACK and North Louisiana to keep production relatively flat throughout the year while still generating significant free cash flow.
|Q1 2019E
|FY 2019E
|Net Production (MMcfe/d)
|252 – 281
|252 – 282
|Natural gas (MMcf/d)
|205 – 230
|205 – 230
|Oil (Bbls/d)
|1,150 – 1,300
|1,550 – 1,750
|NGL (Bbls/d)
|6,600 – 7,300
|6,300 – 6,900
|Other revenues, net (in thousands) (1)
|$ 8,000 - $ 10,000
|$ 32,000 – $ 35,000
|Costs (in thousands)
|$ 46,000 – $ 52,000
|$ 182,000 – $ 202,000
|Lease operating expenses
|$ 23,000 – $ 25,000
|$ 88,000 – $ 97,000
|Transportation expenses
|$ 18,000 – $ 20,000
|$ 71,000 – $ 79,000
|Taxes, other than income taxes
|$ 5,000 – $ 7,000
|$ 23,000 – $ 26,000
|Adjusted general and administrative expenses (2)
|$ 9,000 – $ 10,000
|$ 30,000 – $ 35,000
|Costs per Mcfe (Mid-Point)
|$ 2.02
|$ 1.97
|Lease operating expenses
|$ 0.99
|$ 0.95
|Transportation expenses
|$ 0.78
|$ 0.77
|Taxes, other than income taxes
|$ 0.25
|$ 0.25
|Targets (Mid-Point) (in thousands)
|Adjusted EBITDAX
|$ 21,000
|$ 96,000
|Oil and natural gas capital
|$ 38,000
|$ 61,000
|Total capital
|$ 40,000
|$ 66,000
|Weighted Average NYMEX Differentials
|Natural gas (MMBtu)
|($ 0.35) – ($ 0.25)
|($ 0.50) – ($ 0.20)
|Oil (Bbl)
|($ 2.50) – ($ 2.00)
|($ 3.00) – ($ 1.75)
|NGL price as a % of crude oil price
|40% – 45%
|40% – 45%
|Unhedged Commodity Price Assumptions
|Jan 19
|Feb 19
|Mar 19
|2019E
|Natural gas (MMBtu)
|$3.64
|$2.95
|$2.63
|$2.86
|Oil (Bbl)
|$51.55
|$55.59
|$55.59
|$56.80
|NGL (Bbl)
|$23.33
|$24.89
|$22.20
|$23.85
|(1) Includes other revenues and margin on marketing activities for Upstream assets, only
|(2) Excludes share-based compensation expenses
|Hedging Update
|Riviera Upstream Hedges
|2019
|2020
|Natural Gas
|Volume
(MMMBtu/d)
|Average Price
(per MMBtu)
|Volume
(MMMBtu/d)
|Average Price
(per MMBtu)
|Swaps
|141
|$ 2.88
|30
|$ 2.82
|Collars
|20
|$ 2.75 - $ 3.00
|-
|$ -
|Oil
|Volume
(Bbls/d)
|Average Price
(per Bbl)
|Volume
(Bbls/d)
|Average Price
(per Bbl)
|Swaps
|1,000
|$ 64.32
|500
|$ 64.63
|Natural Gas Basis Differential positions
|Volume
(MMMBtu/d)
|Average Price
(per MMBtu)
|Volume
(MMMBtu/d)
|Average Price
(per MMBtu)
|PEPL Basis Swaps
|70
|($ 0.64)
|20
|($ 0.45)
|MichCon Basis Swaps
|20
|($ 0.19)
|10
|($ 0.19)
|NWPL Basis Swaps
|10
|($ 0.61)
|-
|$ -
|Blue Mountain Hedges
|Q1 2019
|Q2 – Q4 2019
|Natural Gas
|Volume
(MMMBtu/d)
|Average Price
(per MMBtu)
|Volume
(MMMBtu/d)
|Average Price
(per MMBtu)
|Swaps
|10
|$ 4.19
|15
|$ 2.81
|Oil
|Volume
(Bbls/d)
|Average Price
(per Bbl)
|Volume
(Bbls/d)
|Average Price
(per Bbl)
|Swaps
|99
|$ 66.60
|99
|$ 66.60
|Natural Gas Basis Differential positions
|Volume
(MMMBtu/d)
|Average Price
(per MMBtu)
|Volume
(MMMBtu/d)
|Average Price
(per MMBtu)
|Southern Star TX OK KS
|5
|($ 0.565)
|5
|($ 0.565)
|Enable Basis Swaps
|5
|($ 0.23)
|5
|($ 0.23)
|NGL Positions:
|Jan 19
|Feb 19
|Mar 19
|Q2 – Q4 2019
|Fixed price swap (Mont Belvieu ethane):
|Hedged volume (gallons/d in thousands)
|84
|126
|126
|126
|Average price ($/gallon)
|$ 0.34
|$ 0.34
|$ 0.34
|$ 0.34
|Fixed price swap (Mont Belvieu propane):
|Hedged volume (gallons/d in thousands)
|42
|42
|42
|42
|Average price ($/gallon)
|$ 0.68
|$ 0.68
|$ 0.68
|$ 0.68
|Margin spread (Mont Belvieu propane and Conway propane):
|Hedged volume (gallons/d in thousands)
|63
|63
|63
|63
|Average price ($/gallon)
|($ 0.07)
|($ 0.07)
|($ 0.07)
|($ 0.07)
|Margin spread (Mont Belvieu pentane and Conway pentane):
|Hedged volume (gallons/d in thousands)
|42
|42
|Average price ($/gallon)
|($ 0.095)
|($ 0.095)
Earnings Call / Form 10‑K
The Company will host a conference call Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. (Central) to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 results and expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or around that date. There will be prepared remarks by executive management followed by a question and answer session.
Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing (866) 416-7462, or (409) 217-8223 for international calls using Conference ID: 8616887. Interested parties may also listen over the internet at www.rivieraresourcesinc.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.
Supplemental information can be found at the following link on our website: http://ir.rivieraresourcesinc.com/events-and-presentations
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2017
|(in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|18,529
|$
|464,477
|Accounts receivable – trade, net
|114,489
|140,485
|Derivative instruments
|10,758
|9,629
|Restricted cash
|31,248
|56,445
|Other current assets
|26,721
|76,683
|Assets held for sale
|38,396
|106,963
|Total current assets
|240,141
|854,682
|Noncurrent assets:
|Oil and natural gas properties (successful efforts method)
|756,552
|950,083
|Less accumulated depletion and amortization
|(93,507
|)
|(49,619
|)
|663,045
|900,464
|Other property and equipment
|606,244
|480,729
|Less accumulated depreciation
|(62,368
|)
|(28,658
|)
|543,876
|452,071
|Derivative instruments
|4,603
|469
|Deferred income taxes
|129,091
|188,538
|Other noncurrent assets
|12,078
|14,256
|Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations
|—
|457,645
|145,772
|660,908
|Total noncurrent assets
|1,352,693
|2,013,443
|Total assets
|$
|1,592,834
|$
|2,868,125
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|159,228
|$
|253,975
|Derivative instruments
|4,719
|10,103
|Other accrued liabilities
|34,474
|58,130
|Liabilities held for sale
|3,725
|43,302
|Total current liabilities
|202,146
|365,510
|Noncurrent liabilities:
|Long-term debt
|24,500
|—
|Derivative instruments
|—
|2,849
|Asset retirement obligations and other noncurrent liabilities
|103,814
|160,720
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|128,314
|163,569
|Equity:
|Common stock
|692
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,256,730
|—
|Retained earnings
|4,952
|—
|Net parent company investment
|—
|2,339,046
|Total equity
|1,262,374
|2,339,046
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,592,834
|$
|2,868,125
|CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Year Ended
December
31, 2018
|Ten Months
Ended
December
31, 2017
|Two Months
Ended
February 28,
2017
|Year Ended
December 31,
2016
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Revenues and other:
|Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales
|$
|420,102
|$
|709,363
|$
|188,885
|$
|874,161
|Gains (losses) on oil and natural gas derivatives
|(23,404
|)
|13,533
|92,691
|(164,330
|)
|Marketing revenues
|245,081
|82,943
|6,636
|36,505
|Other revenues
|23,880
|20,839
|9,915
|93,308
|665,659
|826,678
|298,127
|839,644
|Expenses:
|Lease operating expenses
|120,097
|208,446
|49,665
|296,891
|Transportation expenses
|83,562
|113,128
|25,972
|161,574
|Marketing expenses
|220,971
|69,008
|4,820
|29,736
|General and administrative expenses
|245,291
|117,347
|71,745
|237,841
|Exploration costs
|5,178
|3,137
|93
|4,080
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|94,958
|133,711
|47,155
|342,614
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|15,697
|—
|—
|165,044
|Taxes, other than income taxes
|29,730
|47,553
|14,877
|67,644
|(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other, net
|(208,598
|)
|(623,583
|)
|672
|15,558
|606,886
|68,747
|214,999
|1,320,982
|Other income and (expenses):
|Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
|(2,417
|)
|(12,380
|)
|(16,725
|)
|(184,870
|)
|Other, net
|(677
|)
|(6,233
|)
|(149
|)
|(2,345
|)
|(3,094
|)
|(18,613
|)
|(16,874
|)
|(187,215
|)
|Reorganization items, net
|(5,159
|)
|(8,533
|)
|2,521,137
|336,120
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|50,520
|730,785
|2,587,391
|(332,433
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|29,587
|385,654
|(166
|)
|11,300
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|20,933
|345,131
|2,587,557
|(343,733
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|19,674
|90,064
|(548
|)
|(18,354
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|40,607
|$
|435,195
|$
|2,587,009
|$
|(362,087
|)
|Income (loss) per share
|Income (loss) from continuing operations per share – Basic
|$
|0.28
|$
|4.53
|$
|33.96
|$
|(4.51
|)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations per share – Diluted
|$
|0.28
|$
|4.53
|$
|33.96
|$
|(4.51
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations per share – Basic
|$
|0.26
|$
|1.18
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations per share – Diluted
|$
|0.26
|$
|1.18
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Net income (loss) per share – Basic
|$
|0.54
|$
|5.71
|$
|33.95
|$
|(4.75
|)
|Net income (loss) per share – Diluted
|$
|0.54
|$
|5.71
|$
|33.95
|$
|(4.75
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
|74,935
|76,191
|76,191
|76,191
|Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
|75,360
|76,191
|76,191
|76,191
|CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Year Ended
December 31,
2018
|Ten Months
Ended
December 31,
2017
|Two Months
Ended
February 28,
2017
|Year Ended
December 31,
2016
|(in thousands)
|Cash flow from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|40,607
|$
|435,195
|$
|2,587,009
|$
|(362,087
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|(Income) loss from discontinued operations
|(19,674
|)
|(90,064
|)
|548
|18,354
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|94,958
|133,711
|47,155
|342,614
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|15,697
|—
|—
|165,044
|Deferred income taxes
|29,701
|378,512
|(166
|)
|11,367
|Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net
|25,243
|(13,533
|)
|(92,691
|)
|164,330
|Cash settlements on derivatives
|(38,739
|)
|26,793
|(11,572
|)
|860,778
|Share-based compensation expenses
|16,605
|41,285
|50,255
|44,218
|Amortization and write-off of deferred financing fees
|1,909
|3,711
|1,338
|13,356
|(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other, net
|(204,534
|)
|(656,198
|)
|1,069
|13,007
|Reorganization items, net
|—
|—
|(2,456,074
|)
|(390,367
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable – trade, net
|26,956
|41,094
|(7,216
|)
|(71,059
|)
|(Increase) decrease in other assets
|64,033
|(265
|)
|528
|(15,360
|)
|Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(46,792
|)
|(92,664
|)
|20,949
|38,504
|Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
|(12,564
|)
|7,253
|2,801
|(662
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities – continuing operations
|(6,594
|)
|214,830
|143,933
|832,037
|Net cash provided by operating activities – discontinued operations
|—
|16,191
|8,781
|43,269
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(6,594
|)
|231,021
|152,714
|875,306
|Cash flow from investing activities:
|Development of oil and natural gas properties
|(64,756
|)
|(171,721
|)
|(50,597
|)
|(172,298
|)
|Purchases of other property and equipment
|(142,373
|)
|(88,595
|)
|(7,409
|)
|(43,559
|)
|Proceeds from sale of properties and equipment and other
|368,291
|1,172,025
|(166
|)
|(4,690
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities – continuing operations
|161,162
|911,709
|(58,172
|)
|(220,547
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities – discontinued operations
|7,000
|345,643
|(584
|)
|(9,891
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|168,162
|1,257,352
|(58,756
|)
|(230,438
|)
|Cash flow from financing activities:
|Net transfers (to) from parent
|(481,449
|)
|(202,533
|)
|636,000
|(213,844
|)
|Repurchases of shares
|(153,314
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Proceeds from borrowings
|44,500
|190,000
|—
|978,500
|Repayments of debt
|(20,000
|)
|(1,090,000
|)
|(1,038,986
|)
|(913,209
|)
|Debt issuance costs paid
|(2,892
|)
|(7,729
|)
|(151
|)
|(752
|)
|Payment to holders of claims under the Predecessor's second lien notes
|—
|—
|(30,000
|)
|Distributions to unitholders
|(18,717
|)
|—
|—
|Other
|(841
|)
|(1,211
|)
|(4,593
|)
|(14,845
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities – continuing operations
|(632,713
|)
|(1,111,473
|)
|(437,730
|)
|(164,150
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities – discontinued operations
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(632,713
|)
|(1,111,473
|)
|(437,730
|)
|(164,150
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(471,145
|)
|376,900
|(343,772
|)
|480,718
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|Beginning
|520,922
|144,022
|487,784
|7,076
|Ending
|$
|49,777
|$
|520,922
|$
|144,022
|$
|487,794
Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP Measure)
The non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted EBITDAX, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, this non-GAAP measure should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) and other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDAX is a measure used by Company management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and for comparisons to the Company's industry peers. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's financial results.
|The following presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDAX:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|(in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|10,606
|$
|84,937
|$
|40,607
|$
|3,022,204
|Plus (less):
|Income from discontinued operations
|―
|(5,749
|)
|(19,674
|)
|(89,516
|)
|Interest expense
|835
|406
|2,417
|29,105
|Income tax expense
|4,340
|226,910
|29,587
|385,488
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|22,998
|32,153
|94,958
|180,866
|Exploration costs
|1,436
|2,100
|5,178
|3,230
|EBITDAX
|40,215
|340,757
|153,073
|3,531,377
|Plus (less):
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|15,697
|―
|15,697
|―
|Noncash (gains) losses on oil and natural gas derivatives
|(13,885
|)
|12,880
|6,475
|(90,863
|)
|Accrued settlements on oil derivative contracts related to
current production period (2)
|1,015
|(2,975
|)
|2,459
|(1,775
|)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|540
|15,409
|131,828
|91,540
|Write-off of deferred financing fees
|―
|―
|―
|2,975
|Gains on sale of assets and other, net (3)
|(596
|)
|(291,572
|)
|(207,833
|)
|(626,807
|)
|Reorganization items, net (4)
|672
|304
|5,159
|(2,512,604
|)
|Adjusted EBITDAX
|$
|43,658
|$
|74,803
|$
|106,858
|$
|393,843
|(1) All amounts reflect the combined results of the seven months ended September 30, 2017 (successor) and the two months ended February 28, 2017 (predecessor).
|(2) Represent amounts related to oil derivative contracts that settled during the respective period (contract terms had expired) but cash had not been received as of the end of the period.
|(3) Primarily represent gains or losses on the sale of assets, earnings from equity method investments and gains or losses on inventory valuation.
|(4) Represent costs and income directly associated with the predecessor's filing for voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code since the petition date, and also include adjustments to reflect the carrying value of certain liabilities subject to compromise at their estimated allowed claim amounts, as such adjustments were determined.
Schedule 2 - PV-10 (Non-GAAP Measure)
PV-10 represents the present value, discounted at 10% per year, of estimated future net cash flows. The Company's calculation of PV-10 herein differs from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows determined in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC in that it is calculated before income taxes and including the impact of helium, rather than after income taxes and not including the impact of helium, using the average price during the 12-month period, determined as an unweighted average of the first-day-of-the-month price for each month. The Company's calculation of PV-10 should not be considered as an alternative to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows determined in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC.
|The following presents a reconciliation of standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows to the Company's calculation of PV-10 at December 31, 2018 (in millions):
|Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows (1)
|$
|747
|Plus: Difference due to exclusion of federal income taxes
|125
|Plus: Difference due to the inclusion of helium
|149
|PV-10
|$
|1,021
|(1) Estimated using the average price during the 12-month period, determined as an unweighted average of the first-day-of-the-month price for each month, which were $65.66 per Bbl and $3.10 per MMBtu.