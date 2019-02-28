Dassault Aviation: Availability of a short form of the 2018 Annual Financial Report

Saint-Cloud, 28 February 2019

Availability of a short form of the 2018 Annual Financial Report

A short form of the Dassault Aviation 2018 Annual Financial Report (version abrégée du Rapport Financier Annuel 2018) is available to the public, awaiting the issuance of the statutory auditors' reports.

This short form of the 2018 Annual Financial Report can be found on the company's website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the "Finance / Publications / 2019 Publications" section.

The full 2018 Annual Financial Report will be made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) early March 2019.

Attachments