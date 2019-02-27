SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of The Kraft Heinz Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2019 – KHC

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of The Kraft Heinz Company ("Kraft Heinz") (NASDAQ:KHC) between May 4, 2017 and February 21, 2019 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-kraft-heinz-company-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Kraft Heinz had been materially overstating the value of certain of its important product lines; (b) Kraft Heinz's intangible assets, including goodwill, associated with, at least, its Kraft natural cheese, Oscar Mayer cold cuts, U.S. Refrigerated and Canadian retail businesses were materially impaired; (c) Kraft Heinz had been employing improper accounting policies, procedures, and associated with its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors; (d) Kraft Heinz had been improperly accounting for the costs of products sold; (e) Kraft Heinz had been operating with material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, including those controls related to the accounting and disclosure of new accounting standards, its cost of products sold, its procurement function, the impairment of goodwill and the impairment of intangible assets; (f) Kraft Heinz's operating results were materially misstated and Defendants' disclosures related thereto were materially false and misleading; (g) Kraft Heinz's financial statements contained material errors, were presented in violation of GAAP and were materially false and misleading; (h) the risk factor disclosures in filings Kraft Heinz made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (i) the MD&A disclosures in filings Kraft Heinz made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (j) the representations about Kraft Heinz's disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (k) the certifications issued by Defendants Hees, Basilio and Knopf on Kraft Heinz's disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading; and (l) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Kraft Heinz's then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

If you suffered a loss in Kraft Heinz you have until April 25, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

