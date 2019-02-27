WSFS Financial Corporation Receives All Required Approvals to Acquire Beneficial Bancorp, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) ("WSFS"), the parent company of WSFS Bank, has received all required approvals to acquire Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) ("Beneficial"), and to merge its primary subsidiary, Beneficial Bank, into WSFS Bank. Today, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") approved WSFS' acquisition of Beneficial, which is the final required regulatory approval for the proposed combination. With overwhelming approvals from WSFS and Beneficial shareholders, and regulatory approvals from the Federal Reserve and WSFS Bank's primarily regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, WSFS expects to close the transaction on Friday, March 1, 2019.



"We are pleased to have received all required approvals and we're looking forward to officially finalizing our combination in the coming days," said WSFS President and Chief Executive Officer Rodger Levenson. "We are excited to bring our mission of We Stand For Service to additional communities in the Greater Delaware Valley, including the City of Philadelphia, throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania and in communities in southern New Jersey."

Following the closing of the mergers, both banks will continue to operate as separate brands under one legal entity (WSFS) until August 2019, when the projected systems conversion and rebranding are expected to occur under the WSFS Bank name.

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of December 31, 2018, WSFS Financial Corporation had $7.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.0 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 76 offices located in Delaware (45), Pennsylvania (29), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Christiana Trust, WSFS Wealth Investments, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, West Capital Management, Powdermill Financial Solutions, Cash Connect®, WSFS Mortgage and Arrow Land Transfer. Serving the Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit wsfsbank.com.

