PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides First Quarter and Full Year 2019 Guidance

Net new business of $667.3 million in the fourth quarter; Net book-to-bill of 1.30





$729.6 million of revenue in the fourth quarter; 11.2% growth at actual foreign exchange rates and 12.0% growth on a constant currency basis





Fourth quarter GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.07 and GAAP net income of $71.5 million





Fourth quarter adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.31 per share and adjusted net income was $86.9 million

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. ("PRA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PRAH) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

"We are delighted to have closed out 2018 with another quarter of strong financial results," said Colin Shannon, PRA's Chief Executive Officer. "Our ability to execute across all of our businesses has allowed us to deliver solid revenue growth and strong bottom-line results. Our key financial metrics continue to improve, as highlighted by our 1.30 net book-to-bill ratio and our expanding margins. We remain focused on providing broad and flexible services to our clients and believe we are well positioned to deliver strong results in 2019."

Net new business for our Clinical Research segment for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $667.3 million, representing a net book-to-bill ratio of 1.30 for the period. This net new business contributed to an ending backlog of $4.2 billion at December 31, 2018.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, revenue was $729.6 million, which represents growth of 11.2%, or $73.8 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 at actual foreign exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, revenue grew $79.0 million, an increase of 12.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. By segment, the Clinical Research segment generated revenues of $655.6 million, while the Data Solutions segment generated revenues of $74.0 million.

On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers," or ASC 606, using the modified retrospective method for all contracts that were not completed as of January 1, 2018. Prior periods have not been restated under this guidance and remain as previously reported. The primary impact of applying this new guidance on our statement of operations is that (i) we now recognize reimbursements from our customers for payments to investigators as revenue, whereas these payments and costs were previously recorded on a net basis, and (ii) we include all reimbursed costs in the total project costs when measuring our progress under our research contracts instead of recording these amounts on a separate basis.

The impact of the adoption of ASC 606 on the Company's revenue is summarized below:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 As Reported Reclassification

from adoption of

ASC 606 Impact from

adoption of

ASC 606 Balances

without

adoption of

ASC 606 Revenue: Revenue $ 729,648 $ (660,002 ) $ (69,646 ) $ — $ — Service revenue — 589,018 — 589,018 568,802 Reimbursement revenue — 70,984 — 70,984 87,094 Total revenue $ 729,648 $ — $ (69,646 ) $ 660,002 $ 655,896

Excluding the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 and reimbursement revenue, revenue increased $20.2 million, which represents growth of 3.6% at actual foreign exchange rates and 4.2% on a constant currency basis.

Direct costs, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, were $365.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $368.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in direct costs was primarily due to a favorable impact of $8.6 million from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which was offset by an increase in salaries and related benefits of $3.6 million in our Clinical Research segment as we continue to ensure appropriate staffing levels and an increase of $1.6 million in our Data Solutions segment. Direct costs were 50.1% of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 56.2% of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 and reimbursement revenue, direct costs were 62.1% of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 64.9% of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $96.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $92.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Excluding the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 and reimbursement revenue, selling, general and administrative costs were 16.4% of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 16.2% of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2017.

GAAP net income was $71.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, or $1.07 per share on a diluted basis, compared to a GAAP net loss of $16.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, or $0.25 per share on a diluted basis. Our reported net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2017 included the loss on modification of debt and the revaluation of acquisition-related earn-out liabilities.

EBITDA was $124.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, representing an increase of 720.9% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017. Our EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2017 included the loss on modification of debt and the revaluation of acquisition-related earn-out liabilities. Adjusted EBITDA was $136.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, representing growth of 18.8% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Adjusted net income was $86.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, representing 26.4% growth compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.31 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, representing 26.0% growth compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, revenue was $2,871.9 million, which represents growth of 27.1%, or $612.5 million, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 at actual foreign exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, revenue grew $597.3 million, representing growth of 26.4% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. By segment, the Clinical Research segment generated revenues of $2,622.4 million, while the Data Solutions segment generated revenues of $249.5 million.

The impact of the adoption of ASC 606 on the Company's revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 is summarized below:

Year Ended December 31, 2018 Year Ended

December 31, 2017 As Reported Reclassification

from adoption

of ASC 606 Impact from

adoption of

ASC 606 Balances

without

adoption of

ASC 606 Revenue: Revenue $ 2,871,922 $ (2,605,140 ) $ (266,782 ) $ — $ — Service revenue — 2,296,849 — 2,296,849 1,948,374 Reimbursement revenue — 308,291 — 308,291 311,015 Total revenue $ 2,871,922 $ — $ (266,782 ) $ 2,605,140 $ 2,259,389

Excluding the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 and reimbursement revenue, revenue increased $348.5 million, which represents growth of 17.9% at actual foreign exchange rates and 17.4% on a constant currency basis. Organic revenue growth, excluding the adoption of ASC 606, reimbursement revenue and revenue attributable to our Data Solutions segment, was 10.2% at actual foreign exchange rates and 9.7% on a constant currency basis.

Reported GAAP income from operations was $281.3 million, reported GAAP net income attributable to PRA Health Sciences was $153.9 million and reported GAAP net income attributable to PRA Health Sciences per diluted share was $2.32 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted net income was $284.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, an improvement of 29.8% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $4.28 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, up 28.5% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

Full Year 2019 and Q1 2019 Guidance

For full year 2019, the Company expects to achieve total revenues between $3.09 billion and $3.20 billion, representing as reported and constant currency growth of 8% to 11%. On an ASC 605 basis, the Company expects to achieve revenues of between $2.475 billion and $2.57 billion, representing as reported and constant currency growth of 8% to 12%.

We expect GAAP net income per diluted share of between $3.65 and $3.80 per share and adjusted net income per diluted share of between $4.93 and $5.08 per share, representing growth of 15% to 19%. We anticipate an annual effective income tax rate estimate of 24%.

Our effective tax rate may differ from this estimate, due to, among other things, changes to estimates of the geographic allocation of our pre-tax income as well as changes in interpretations, analysis, and additional guidance that may be issued by regulatory agencies as it relates to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

For Q1 2019, the Company expects to achieve total revenues between $720.0 million and $740.0 million, representing as reported growth of 3% to 5% and constant currency growth of 4% to 7%. On an ASC 605 basis, the Company expects to achieve revenues of between $575.0 million and $595.0 million, representing as reported growth of 3% to 6% and constant currency growth of 4% to 7%. The Company expects GAAP net income per diluted share of between $0.74 and $0.79 per share, adjusted net income per diluted share between $1.05 and $1.10 per share, and an annual effective income tax rate of 24%.

Our 2019 guidance assumes a EURO rate of 1.15 and a GBP rate of 1.35 with all other foreign currencies using a rate as of January 31, 2019.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures, including revenue reported on an ASC 605 basis, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share and our 2019 guidance, to the corresponding GAAP measures is included in this press release.

Conference Call Details

Additional Information

A financial supplement with fourth quarter 2018 results, which should be read in conjunction with this press release, may be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.prahs.com in a document titled "Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation."

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA (NASDAQ:PRAH) is one of the world's leading global contract research organizations, or CROs, by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA's global clinical development platform includes more than 70 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East and more than 16,400 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 3,800 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 85 drugs.

PRA has therapeutic expertise in areas that are among the largest in pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases. PRA believes that it provides its clients with flexible clinical development service offerings, which include both traditional, project-based Phase I through Phase IV services, as well as embedded, functional outsourcing and data solution services. The Company has invested in medical informatics and clinical technologies designed to enhance efficiencies, improve study predictability and provide better transparency to clients throughout their clinical development processes. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect, among other things, the Company's current expectations and anticipated results of operations, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, market trends or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "should," "targets," "will" and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations due to a number of factors, including that most of the Company's contracts may be terminated on short notice and that the Company may be unable to maintain large customer contracts or to enter into new contracts; the Company may underprice contracts, overrun its cost estimates, or fail to receive approval for or experience delays in documenting change orders; the historical indications of the relationship of backlog to revenues may not be indicative of their future relationship; if the Company is unable to achieve operating efficiencies or grow revenues faster than expenses, operating margins will be adversely affected; the Company may be unable to attract suitable investigators and patients for its clinical trials; the Company could be subject to employment liability with its embedded and functional outsourcing solutions as it places employees at the physical workplaces of its clients; the Company may lose key personnel or be unable to recruit experienced personnel; changes in accounting standards may adversely affect the Company's financial statements; the Company's effective income tax rate may fluctuate which may adversely affect its operations, earnings, and earnings per share; the Company may be unable to maintain information systems or effectively update them; a failure or breach of the Company's IT systems could result in customer information being compromised or otherwise significantly disrupt the Company's business operations; client or therapeutic concentration or competition among clients could harm the Company's business; the Company's business is subject to risks associated with international operations, including economic, political and other risks such as compliance with a myriad of laws and regulations, complications from conducting clinical trials in multiple countries simultaneously and changes in exchange rates; the Company is subject to a number of additional risks associated with its business outside the United States, including changes in tax law, foreign currency exchange fluctuations and restrictive regulations, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with the United Kingdom's expected withdrawal from the European Union and the adoption of trade restrictions between the U.S. and other national governments; the Company may be unable to successfully develop and market new services or enter new markets; government regulators or customers may limit the scope of prescriptions or withdraw products from the market; government regulators may impose new regulations affecting the Company's business; the Company's failure to perform services in accordance with contractual requirements, regulatory standards and ethical considerations may subject it to significant costs or liability, damage its reputation and cause it to lose existing business or not receive new business; the Company's services are related to treatment of human patients, and it could face liability if a patient is harmed; if the Company does not keep pace with rapid technological changes, its services may become less competitive or obsolete; the Company's relationships with existing or potential clients who are in competition with each other may adversely impact the degree to which other clients or potential clients use its services; the Company may be unable to compete effectively with other players in the biopharmaceutical services industry; the Company may be unable to successfully identify, acquire and integrate businesses, services and technologies or to manage joint ventures; the Company may not realize the full value of its goodwill and intangible assets, and may be unable to use net operating loss carry-forwards; the Company's disposal of hazardous substances and waste could give rise to liability; the Company may be unable to protect its intellectual property, patent and other intellectual property litigation could be time consuming and costly; biopharmaceutical industry outsourcing trends could change and adversely affect the Company's operations and growth rate; current and proposed laws and regulations regarding the protection of personal data could result in increased risks of liability or increased cost or could limit the Company's service offerings; circumstances beyond the Company's control could cause industry-wide reduction in demand for its services; the Company has substantial indebtedness and may incur additional indebtedness in the future, which could adversely affect the Company's financial condition; and other factors that are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2018. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, each of which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Management believes that these measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our operating results as they exclude certain items whose fluctuation from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operating results of our business. As a result, management and our board of directors regularly use EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a tool in evaluating our operating and financial performance and in establishing discretionary annual bonuses. Adjusted EBITDA is also the basis for covenant compliance EBITDA, which is used in certain covenants in the credit agreement governing our senior secured credit facilities and the indenture governing the senior notes. In addition, management believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) facilitate comparisons of our operating results with those of other companies by backing out of GAAP net income items relating to variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation, and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of issuers, many of which also present EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) when reporting their results in an effort to facilitate an understanding of their operating results.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these measures in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, because not all companies use identical calculations, these presentations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) represent EBITDA and net income (including diluted net income per share), respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets, loss on modification or extinguishment of debt, foreign currency losses (gains), other non-operating expense (income), equity in (gains) losses of unconsolidated joint ventures, transaction-related costs, acquisition-related costs, severance costs and restructuring charges, prior year foreign research and development credits, lease termination expense, non-cash rent adjustment, adjustment to reflect amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest and other charges. Adjusted net income is also adjusted to exclude amortization of intangible assets, amortization of terminated interest rate swaps, and amortization of deferred financing costs. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as measures of our liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider such measures either in isolation or as substitutes for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP.

Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect historical capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as discretionary cash available to us to reinvest in the growth of our business or as a measure of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations.

Constant Currency

Constant currency comparisons are based on translating local currency amounts in the current year period at actual foreign exchange rates for the prior year. The Company routinely evaluates its financial performance on a constant currency basis in order to facilitate period- to- period comparisons without regard to the impact of changing foreign currency exchange rates.

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) Revenue: 729,648 655,896 2,871,922 2,259,389 Operating expenses: Direct costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 365,717 368,880 1,500,226 1,283,868 Reimbursable out-of-pocket costs 70,984 87,094 308,291 311,015 Reimbursable investigator fees 68,529 — 262,114 — Selling, general and administrative 96,371 92,217 371,795 321,987 Transaction-related costs 3,108 75,893 35,817 87,709 Depreciation and amortization 28,084 28,081 112,247 78,227 Loss on disposal of fixed assets, net 99 118 120 358 Income from operations 96,756 3,613 281,312 176,225 Interest expense, net (13,539 ) (15,641 ) (57,399 ) (46,729 ) Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt (498 ) (11,934 ) (952 ) (15,023 ) Foreign currency gains (losses), net 373 (4,618 ) (1,043 ) (39,622 ) Other expense, net (170 ) (104 ) (371 ) (304 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 82,922 (28,684 ) 221,547 74,547 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 11,840 (12,458 ) 67,232 (12,623 ) Income (loss) before equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 71,082 (16,226 ) 154,315 87,170 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures, net of tax 25 31 143 123 Net income (loss) 71,107 (16,195 ) 154,458 87,293 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 345 147 (553 ) (366 ) Net income (loss) attributable to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. $ 71,452 $ (16,048 ) $ 153,905 $ 86,927 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.10 $ (0.25 ) $ 2.40 $ 1.39 Diluted $ 1.07 $ (0.25 ) $ 2.32 $ 1.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 64,814 63,187 64,123 62,437 Diluted 66,587 63,187 66,341 65,773





PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,221 $ 192,229 Restricted cash 488 661 Accounts receivable and unbilled services, net 568,099 627,003 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 66,605 55,580 Income taxes receivable 2,942 1,551 Total current assets 782,355 877,024 Fixed assets, net 154,764 143,070 Goodwill 1,494,762 1,512,424 Intangible assets, net 704,446 783,836 Deferred tax assets 8,954 8,939 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures — 407 Deferred financing fees 1,373 1,844 Other assets 39,813 30,502 Total assets $ 3,186,467 $ 3,358,046 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of borrowings under credit facilities $ — $ 91,500 Current portion of long-term debt — 28,789 Accounts payable 43,734 64,635 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 369,477 303,875 Income taxes payable 44,306 13,606 Advanced billings 441,357 469,211 Total current liabilities 898,874 971,616 Deferred tax liabilities 100,712 112,181 Long-term debt, net 1,082,384 1,225,397 Other long-term liabilities 53,077 112,371 Total liabilities 2,135,047 2,421,565 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock (100,000,000 authorized shares; $0.01 par value) Issued and outstanding -- none — — Common stock (1,000,000,000 authorized shares; $0.01 par value) Issued and outstanding -- 65,394,526 and 63,623,950 at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 654 636 Additional paid-in capital 960,535 905,423 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (170,659 ) (136,470 ) Retained earnings 254,500 161,182 Equity attributable to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. stockholders 1,045,030 930,771 Noncontrolling interest 6,390 5,710 Total stockholders' equity 1,051,420 936,481 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,186,467 $ 3,358,046





PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 154,458 $ 87,293 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 112,247 78,227 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 2,111 2,108 Amortization of terminated interest rate swaps 7,146 6,684 Stock-based compensation expense 29,143 12,616 Non-cash transaction related stock-based compensation expense 773 5,294 Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses (3,307 ) 39,700 Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt 952 15,023 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 120 358 Change in acquisition-related contingent consideration 34,538 74,969 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures (143 ) (123 ) Deferred income taxes 11,665 (75,915 ) Other reconciling items 30 763 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled services (17,017 ) (136,330 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (18,931 ) 1,762 Accounts payable and other liabilities 31,579 35,792 Income taxes 5,241 10,640 Advanced billings 14,216 61,547 Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration (35,029 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 329,792 220,408 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (55,880 ) (61,318 ) Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets 43 56 Cash received (paid) for interest on interest rate swap 181 (874 ) Cash received from the sale of marketable securities 183 — Acquisition of Symphony Health Solutions Corporation, net of cash acquired — (521,182 ) Payment of Symphony Health Solutions Corporation contingent consideration — (67,781 ) Acquisition of Parallel 6, Inc., net of cash acquired — (38,859 ) Acquisition of Takeda PRA Development Center KK, net of cash acquired — 2,680 Acquisition of Takeda Pharmaceutical Data Services, Ltd., net of cash acquired — (142 ) Net cash used in investing activities (55,473 ) (687,420 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 550,000 Repayment of long-term debt (224,394 ) (125,513 ) Proceeds from accounts receivable financing agreement 60,000 20,000 Repayment on accounts receivable financing agreement (10,000 ) (20,000 ) Borrowings on line of credit — 121,500 Repayments of line of credit (91,500 ) (30,000 ) Payment of debt prepayment and debt extinguishment costs — (9,226 ) Payment for debt issuance costs — (6,588 ) Proceeds from stock issued under employee stock purchase plan and stock option exercises 31,382 7,236 Taxes paid related to net shares settlement of equity awards (5,337 ) — Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration (79,663 ) (400 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (319,512 ) 507,009 Effects of foreign exchange changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,988 ) 3,555 Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (48,181 ) 43,552 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year 192,890 149,338 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year $ 144,709 $ 192,890











PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) attributable to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. $ 71,452 $ (16,048 ) $ 153,905 $ 86,927 Depreciation and amortization 28,084 28,081 112,247 78,227 Interest expense, net 13,539 15,641 57,399 46,729 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes 11,840 (12,458 ) 67,232 (12,623 ) EBITDA 124,915 15,216 390,783 199,260 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 8,674 4,930 29,143 12,616 Loss on disposal of fixed assets, net (b) 99 118 120 358 Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt (c) 498 11,934 952 15,023 Foreign currency (gains) losses, net (d) (373 ) 4,618 1,043 39,622 Other non-operating expense, net (e) 170 104 371 304 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures, net of tax (25 ) (31 ) (143 ) (123 ) Foreign research and development credits (f) (2,883 ) (66 ) (2,883 ) (66 ) Transaction-related costs (g) 3,108 75,893 35,817 87,709 Acquisition-related costs (h) 6 386 671 3,565 Lease termination expense (i) 1,186 35 2,632 187 Severance and restructuring charges (j) 445 — 1,249 — Non-cash rent adjustment (k) 432 1,164 1,566 3,614 Other charges — — 449 — Non-operating (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (44 ) 339 802 592 Adjusted EBITDA $ 136,208 $ 114,640 $ 462,572 $ 362,661 Net income (loss) attributable to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. $ 71,452 $ (16,048 ) $ 153,905 $ 86,927 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 11,840 (12,458 ) 67,232 (12,623 ) Amortization of intangible assets 17,651 19,669 71,629 49,184 Amortization of deferred financing costs 492 629 2,111 2,108 Amortization of terminated interest rate swaps 1,668 1,753 7,146 6,684 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 8,674 4,930 29,143 12,616 Loss on disposal of fixed assets, net (b) 99 118 120 358 Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt (c) 498 11,934 952 15,023 Foreign currency (gains) losses, net (d) (373 ) 4,618 1,043 39,622 Other non-operating expense, net (e) 170 104 371 304 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures, net of tax (25 ) (31 ) (143 ) (123 ) Foreign research and development credits (f) (2,883 ) (66 ) (2,883 ) (66 ) Transaction-related costs (g) 3,108 75,893 35,817 87,709 Acquisition-related costs (h) 6 386 671 3,565 Lease termination expense (i) 1,186 35 2,632 187 Severance and restructuring charges (j) 445 — 1,249 — Non-cash rent adjustment (k) 432 1,164 1,566 3,614 Other — — 449 — Non-operating (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (44 ) 339 802 592 Adjusted pre-tax income 114,396 92,969 373,812 295,681 Adjusted tax expense (l) (27,455 ) (24,172 ) (89,715 ) (76,877 ) Adjusted net income $ 86,941 $ 68,797 $ 284,097 $ 218,804 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 66,587 66,037 66,341 65,773 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.31 $ 1.04 $ 4.28 $ 3.33





PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Q1 2019 Revenue FY 2019 Revenue Low High Low High Total revenue $ 720.0 $ 740.0 $ 3,090.0 $ 3,200.0 Less: reimbursement revenue (145.0 ) (145.0 ) (615.0 ) (630.0 ) Adjusted revenue - ASC 605 $ 575.0 $ 595.0 $ 2,475.0 $ 2,570.0 FY 2019 Adjusted Net Income Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Low High Low High Net income and net income per diluted share attributable to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. $ 245.0 $ 255.0 $ 3.65 $ 3.80 Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 85.0 80.0 1.27 1.19 Amortization of intangible assets 69.0 69.0 1.03 1.03 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2.0 2.0 0.03 0.03 Amortization of terminated interest rate swaps 7.0 7.0 0.10 0.10 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 36.0 36.0 0.54 0.54 Adjusted pre-tax income 444.0 449.0 6.62 6.69 Adjusted tax expense (l) (113.0 ) (108.0 ) (1.69 ) (1.61 ) Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. $ 331.0 $ 341.0 $ 4.93 $ 5.08 Q1 2019 Adjusted Net Income Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Low High Low High Net income and net income per diluted share attributable to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. $ 49.0 $ 53.0 $ 0.74 $ 0.79 Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 17.0 17.0 0.25 0.25 Amortization of intangible assets 17.0 17.0 0.25 0.25 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1.0 1.0 0.01 0.01 Amortization of terminated interest rate swaps 2.0 2.0 0.03 0.03 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 9.0 9.0 0.13 0.13 Adjusted pre-tax income 95.0 99.0 1.41 1.46 Adjusted tax expense (l) (24.0 ) (24.0 ) (0.36 ) (0.36 ) Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. $ 71.0 $ 75.0 $ 1.05 $ 1.10