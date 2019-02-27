CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2019

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody™ therapeutic technology platform, today announced that clinical and preclinical results for CX-2009, a CD166 targeting Probody Drug Conjugate, will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 from March 29 - April 3 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Title: Preliminary results of PROCLAIM-CX-2009, a first-in-human, dose-finding study of the Probody drug conjugate CX-2009 in patients with advanced solid tumors

Session: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Location: Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 42; Poster Board 3

Abstract Number: 7669

Title: A Probody Drug Conjugate Targeting CD166 (ALCAM) Enhances Preclinical Antitumor Activity of a Probody Therapeutic Targeting PD-1

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies 2

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Location: Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 23; Poster Board 12

Abstract Number: 3202

Title: CD166-DM4 Probody™ Drug Conjugate (CX-2009) Treatment of 198 Patient-derived Xenograft Models (PDX) in a Mouse Clinical Trial Format

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibody-Drug Conjugates: New Agents and Technologies

Date and Time: Sunday, March 31, 2019 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Location: Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 9; Poster Board 3

Abstract Number: 212



