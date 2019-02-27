Free Webinar Offers Advice & Solutions For Millions With Low Vision

Chapel Hill, N.C. , Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than four million Americans over the age of 40 are visually impaired, and that population is estimated to nearly double by 2030. Every February, the National Eye Institute marks Low Vision Awareness Month to highlight vision rehabilitation options, available visual aid devices and informational resources for those with low vision and their family, friends and caregivers. Low Vision Awareness Month also seeks to raise awareness about low vision as an eye care specialty, challenge misconceptions about practicing low vision and empower doctors to feel comfortable prescribing for low vision patients.

Continuing the objectives of Low Vision Awareness Month, vision aid pioneer Ocutech will present an educational webinar on Monday, March 4 at 12:30 pm EST for anyone interested in low vision diagnoses and solutions. The webinar will be led by Ocutech co-founder Dr. Henry Greene and Greater Baltimore Medical Center's Dr. Janet Sunness. After a short overview presentation, participants will be encouraged to submit questions about vision health to Dr. Greene and Dr. Sunness. To participate in the webinar, please visit https://meeting.zoho.com/meeting/register?sessionId=1075560323 .

Dr. Janet Sunness is an ophthalmologist and retina specialist affiliated with GMBC's Richard E. Hoover Low Vision Rehabilitation Services. She completed her residency at Johns Hopkins University and has treated adults and children with retinal conditions for over 20 years. Dr. Sunness continues to research and directs a large NIH-funded study of advanced dry age-related macular degeneration, whose findings have served as the basis for most clinical research and trials for this condition. She also sits on the Medical Advisory Board of the Maryland Motor Vehicles Administration.

Dr. Henry Greene graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry. He is a leader in clinical low vision care and in the development of telescopic low vision aids for the visually impaired. Dr. Greene has been practicing and teaching low vision for over 40 years. He was previously a professor of ophthalmology at the University of North Carolina and led several NEI-sponsored trials on the "Visual Radius" and the "Social Range" to understand the impact of visual impairment on socialization and emotional well-being. In 2013 Dr. Greene was appointed to the Medical Review Board of the N. C. Department of Motor Vehicles and was instrumental in revising the state's bioptic driving program.

