Santa Fe Selected to Host First-Ever Gran Fondo New York North American Event

Santa Fe, NM, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) international cycling competition have selected the city of Santa Fe to be the first-ever preliminary GFNY event in the United States and the North American Championship location. Riders from around the globe will head to the turquoise skies of New Mexico for the inaugural GFNY Santa Fe on June 23, 2019. The Santa Fe race is the newest in the 18 event GFNY series, which offers the opportunity to qualify for a front corral start at the 2020 GFNY World Championship.





GFNY Santa Fe features an 81-mile Long (Gran Fondo) course with 7,500 feet of climbing, and 55-mile Medium (Medio) course with 3,300 feet of climbing, both starting near downtown Santa Fe before routing participants through the area's scenic rolling hills, pinion-juniper woodland and the cottonwoods of Tesuque. The Long course further tests riders' legs and mental endurance with a climb up Hyde Park Road/NM 475 to a finish line at 10,350 feet elevation on the Ski Santa Fe property. Both courses will take riders through the spectacular and diverse terrain of the southwest as they challenge the mind, body and spirit of participants.

In addition to the race, the event brings three-days of vendor exhibits, group rides, guest speakers, film showings, rider socials and an award ceremony to Santa Fe. The premier event is expected to bring 1,000 cyclists to Santa Fe, drawing a significant percentage from Latin American countries. Additionally, TOURISM Santa Fe is providing itineraries for participants and their families based on their interests, including the arts, cuisine or cultural activities.

For registration and GFNY Santa Fe event details visit www.gfnysantafe.com.

GFNY is a personal endurance challenge for road cyclists started in 2011, expanding to include an international series of events in 15 countries around Europe, Asia and Latin America. The annual series culminates with 5,000 riders tackling a 100-mile course at the GFNY World Championship in New York City.

"We are honored to have Santa Fe as the selected city for the GFNY North American event outside of New York," said Randy Randall, Executive Director TOURISM SANTA FE. "Santa Fe has long been known for being a world-class arts, culture and cuisine city. What is less known, is the amazing venue it is for cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts. We want the world to know it, and GFNY is the perfect partner to make that happen."

For more information on visiting Santa Fe, go to www.santafe.org.





Santa Fe is one of the world's top award-winning and most beloved destinations. "The City Different" is four centuries of history and legend, ancient and modern cultures, a majestic outdoor world of recreation and adventure, vibrant visual and performing arts, expansive culinary delights, revitalizing spas, and uniquely tasteful shopping. Fly direct to Santa Fe from Dallas, Denver and Phoenix. TOURISM Santa Fe, a department of the City Of Santa Fe, promotes the city to leisure and business travelers and operates the LEED Gold Certified Santa Fe Convention Center. For information, access your Official Santa Fe Guide and visit www.santafe.org.

