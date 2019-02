Ann Arbor, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSF International, an independent public health and safety organization with 75 years of independent testing, auditing and certification expertise, including extensive experience in the automotive supply chain, has certified seven Crash Champions locations throughout the Chicago area. Earning NSF International certification demonstrates Crash Champions' commitment to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction and exceptional repair services.

NSF International's independent, third-party collision repair shop certification assesses and evaluates a shop's ability to meet specific quality, operations, and training and technical service requirements. These requirements include following original equipment (OE) repair procedures, providing exemplary customer service, assessing staff competency, ensuring the proper equipment is used for the repair, documenting procedures and meeting facility requirements. If a shop meets these requirements and successfully passes its audit, NSF International certification is granted. Certification categories include refinish, steel structural and advanced material structural. Crash Champions shops earned advanced material structural certification, meaning they are certified to conduct structural repairs on non-steel parts.

"We are excited to announce that all seven of our Crash Champions locations have gone through NSF International's extensive certification process and met all certification requirements," said Matt Ebert, Crash Champions CEO. "It was not easy, but thanks to our team we passed the audit and met all requirements including the repair inspections which evaluate the entire repair process."

In addition to the initial audit to earn certification, Crash Champions will undergo ongoing audits to ensure continued compliance with NSF International certification requirements. Crash Champions' repairs are backed by a lifetime warranty.

"NSF International collision repair shop certification recognizes shops like Crash Champions with outstanding collision experts that go above and beyond to provide high-quality repairs and excellent customer service," said Dave Parzen, Senior Technical Manager, NSF International.

NSF International is the only American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-accredited product certification body (accreditation #0216) that provides independent repair shop certification.

Drivers can select an NSF International certified shop to repair their vehicles by looking for the NSF International Certified Collision Repair Shop mark and using NSF International's certified listings.

Additional information about NSF International collision repair shop certification can be found on NSF International's website, or by emailing AutoShop@nsf.org or calling +1 734-214-6271.

NSF International is celebrating 75 years of protecting and improving human health. The independent, global organization facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the consumer goods, food, water, and health sciences industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide.

NSF International provides automotive product services including certifying collision replacement parts, tire pressure monitoring sensors, automotive parts distributors and collision repair shops, as well as performing friction materials registration and testing. NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR) is the largest automotive registrar in North America and is recognized by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) to provide ISO/TS 16949 registrations in the automotive sector.

Crash Champions is a locally owned and operated network of collision repair facilities located throughout Chicagoland including Batavia, Chicago/Belmont, Crestwood, Mokena, Mundelein, New Lenox and Plainfield. Crash Champions is committed to providing exceptional customer service with the highest quality repair to every customer and specialized equipment and training to meet the highest standards in the collision industry. Crash Champions has been recognized and approved as factory certified with the following manufacturers: Ford, GM, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Nissan, Infiniti, Kia and Hyundai.

