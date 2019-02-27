White Oak Business Capital Hires Carol Bader Apicella to Expand Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Markets

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Oak Business Capital, Inc. ("WOBC"), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, has announced that Carol Apicella has joined the firm as Senior Vice President and Senior Business Development Officer. Apicella will be responsible for expanding the firm's markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.



"With over 25 years in the commercial banking and government contractor finance industry, Carol brings considerable knowledge and experience to WOBC," said Kwesi Rogers, WOBC's CEO and President. "I am confident that she will be a valuable asset to our team."

Most recently, Ms. Apicella was a Vice President with Triumph Business Capital. Prior to that she held positions serving as Vice President, Managing Director with Sterling National Bank; Vice President with Wells Fargo Bank-Trade Capital Finance; Commercial Lender with PNC Bank; Finance Marketing Manager with GE Capital Corporation; and Commercial Client Services representative with Exxon-Mobil Corporation.

"It has been rewarding to become a trusted business finance partner aiding in the resolution of turnaround and/or growth success for my clients," said Ms. Apicella. "WOBC's program, products and leadership will afford a continuum of success."

Ms. Apicella attended the University of Maryland and has earned certifications in SELCOM and Lean Six Sigma. She has held positions in the Commercial Finance Association (CFA) and been active in the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Chesapeake Chapter, National Contract Management Association (NCMA) Woodlawn Chapter, National Veteran Small Business Coalition (NVSBC) and American Staffing Association (ASA).

ABOUT WHITE OAK BUSINESS CAPITAL

WOBC is an industry leader in providing financing solutions to companies that are doing work for the federal government by providing government receivable financing, commercial factoring and asset-based loans to small and middle-market companies. WOBC's expertise in meeting the rigorous requirements demanded by the federal government has translated into WOBC being recognized as a leader in the financing of Federal Government Contractors.

The senior leadership team of WOBC comprises Kwesi Rogers and Kysha Pierre-Louis; together with their team, WOBC provides scale to White Oak's asset-based lending platform to serve companies that require debt financing

currently under served by traditional capital sources.

ABOUT WHITE OAK GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak's disciplined investment process aims to deliver risk-adjusted investment returns for our investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

