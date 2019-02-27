Remix Raises $15 Million in Series B Funding Led by Energy Impact Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix, a cloud-based platform changing the way cities plan, view and manage transportation, today announced a $15 million Series B funding round led by Energy Impact Partners (EIP), a leading utility-backed energy investment and innovation firm. Remix will use the funding to continue innovating its product while scaling to more cities around the world.



"We started with an aspiration to make public transportation more efficient and effective, and we're proud of the success more than 300 cities have had using the Remix platform to date," said Tiffany Chu, Remix Co-founder and COO. "Now, cities have asked for support managing the proliferation of private mobility options, including ridesharing, dockless bikes, e-scooters, and eventually autonomous vehicles. We expanded the Remix platform to do that, so cities can take a holistic approach to improving transportation policy, routes and infrastructure."

Energy Impact Partners works with its utility coalition to invest in and support companies shaping the future of energy, cities and infrastructure. Lindsay Luger, EIP Partner, commented: "Remix is positioned at the intersection of mobility and smart cities, both of which are on the cusp of a once-in-a-generation transformation. As urban mobility transforms and electrifies, cities will gain enormous benefit from the Remix platform to ensure safety, efficiency and equitability for all citizens."

Sequoia Capital, who led Remix's Series A funding round, also participated in the Series B, pointing to Remix's growth and continued innovation.

The Honolulu Department of Transportation, like many Remix cities, uses the platform to get ahead of new mobility and to better integrate all forms of mobility on city streets.

"Together with Remix, we are designing the next-generation Honolulu 2.0, filled with integrated multimodal options centered around our already robust TheBus network and our soon-to-open rail line," said Jon Nouchi, Deputy Director, Department of Transportation Services for the City & County of Honolulu. "Remix ensures we have well-planned, innovatively envisioned, and smartly engineered solutions implemented for the benefit of our residents and visitors alike."

About Remix

Remix is the platform for designing and managing your city's transportation future. Trusted by 4,000 planners in 300+ cities on three continents, Remix helps cities understand how streets, public transit, and private mobility work together. Remix empowers planners to explore new concepts, make informed decisions with data, and rally people around their vision — so that ultimately cities are safe, accessible, and equitable for everyone.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners is a strategic private equity firm established in 2015 that invests in innovative technologies, services, and products throughout the energy supply chain from generation to consumption. It provides its strategic partners with critical information helping them plot a path into the future. Through close collaboration with its investor base, EIP seeks to bring the best companies, buying power and vision in the industry to bear on the emerging energy landscape. EIP's utility partners include Southern Company, National Grid, Xcel Energy, Ameren, Great Plains Energy, Fortis Inc., AGL, Avista, MGE Energy Inc., TEPCO, PTT Public Company Limited, OGE Energy Corp., TransCanada, and Alliant Energy. For more information, visit www.energyimpactpartners.com .

